“I’m sorry Phineas, I cannot let you in the front door. We have to sit out back on the patio, because you have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. My two-year old grandson is visiting. I do not think it is safe for you be inside with him.”
“I understand, he’s too young to get the vaccine.”
“What do you want to drink?”
“Do you have any more of that Malice Hard Cider from Old Town Cidery?”
“Coming right up, my friend.”
“I really like this one.”
“I prefer the Pious Pear. Tell me Phineas, why are you hesitant to receive the vaccine?”
“I want to wait to see if there are any problems with it, like the brain clot or the nerve problem.”
“Cerebral venous thromboses, your brain clots, occur in the unvaccinated population at a predictable rate. The Guillain Barre syndrome also has a predictable prevalence. Most people were first made aware of it during President Reagan’s time in office. That Influenza vaccine was an attenuated viral mixture, meaning it was made from actual viruses that were not quite dead.”
“Like Dread Pirate Roberts when Billy Crystal made that huge pill to cure him.”
“The virus in the vaccine was not quite dead. The Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine is similar to the Reagan era vaccines in that it contains some COVID-19 material.”
“I don’t want any problems with any vaccine, which I guess is not reasonable.”
“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have no viral material in them. I received the Pfizer vaccine, containing COVID m-RNA, which is code to make the virus. That prompted my white blood cells to make viral material. My other white blood cells reacted to those viral particles and made myown antibodies just waiting for the real COVID-19 to show up. These antibodies will then attack and destroy the infecting COVID-19 viruses.”
“So, I and my fellow WMC buddies have a decision to make.”
“Either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or look for another job.”
“I don’t think that’s fair, do you.”
“The vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing infection and if infection occurs, then preventing serious illness. There is plenty of evidence for those claims.”
“They rushed production.”
“Rushed smushed, Phineas; they are good vaccines. We should be glad to have them available to save lives.”
“I know WMC tries to provide the best medical care for all patients.”
“But there has been at least one case where a patient contracted COVID from the WMC team.”
“Really? Who gave the patient COVID?”
“I do not know, but I can imagine an unvaccinated food service worker, nurse or physician, or a housekeeper bringing it to the patient.”
“They certainly didn’t do that on purpose!”
“No, but we all need to realize that it occurred. All employees at WMC and the sister hospitals of Valley Health have the responsibility to protect patients.”
“So that’s why Mr. Nantz made the tough call for all members of the health care teams to receive a vaccine.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(4) comments
A doctor in Alabama, which has the lowest vaccine rate in the country, talking to her dying, unvaccinated Covid patients:
“They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn’t get as sick. They thought it was ‘just the flu’. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their death note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives.”
“And the one question that I always ask them is, did you make an appointment with your primary care doctor and ask them for their opinion on whether or not you should receive the vaccine? And so far, nobody has answered yes to that question.”
Sadly, cases of COVID are going up in our area after a period where they went way down. The new delta variant is very contagious. Millions of people have now gotten the vaccines. They are safe, effective, free, easy to get at the pharmacy, and a great way to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Americans. Please get vaccinated today.
There are more important issues than the tantrums, backward thinking, lies, and conspiracies of the Republican Party.
Vaccines. Save. Lives. Thank you Valley Health and Mr. Nantz.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.