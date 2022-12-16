GREG KUJALA
“Where’ve you been?”
“Riding in the Ruthless Vote Getter RV with my daughter, Jessica, from Richmond to Charlotte, for the publication of the ERA.”
“ERA?”
“Equal Rights Amendment, which aims for true equality for all under the U.S. Constitution.”
“Article V in the U.S. Constitution clearly outlines the steps to add a Constitutional amendment,” said Jessica.
“Have the required number of states been achieved?”
“Yes, 38 have ratified.”
“And 38 are required to add the ERA to the U.S. Constitution?” asked Phineas.
“Yes. George Will wrote a column in The Washington Post, reproduced in The Star on November 14th,” said Jessica, “mentioning the time that has passed.”
“Somewhat insulting to call it the bell-bottomed, zombie ERA.”
“What was his point for the column?” asked Phineas.
“That the ERA had seven years from 1972 to get the job done and obviously that was not completed,” I answered.
“Congress previously extended the deadline to 1982 and the Senate could vote now to remove the deadline,” clarified Jessica.
“Isn’t there another amendment that ensures equality?”
“Mr. Will said the 14th Amendment should cover the issue of equal protections and rights under law.”
“We know that women do not receive equal protections such as equal pay for the same work as men do,” Jessica answered.
“We have moved on from having Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin being intimidated into sitting in the back of the Montgomery buses, but inequities still exist between the sexes.”
“The recent reversal of Roe v. Wade demonstrated that women do not have sufficient legal rights over their bodies. Can you imagine the firestorm should the Supreme Court deny men the right to have a vasectomy?” Phineas replied.
“What if Mr. Will was allowed to watch only seven innings of his beloved Chicago Cub’s baseball games?” I chuckled.
“The 27th Amendment took a record setting 202 years, 7 months, and 10 days to ratify and publish.”
“Mr. Will’s point was that time initially ran out for the ERA. Congress can again extend the time for ERA publication. Mr. Will is focusing on the smaller issue of time limits, not that things need to truly change for the better and be protected by the Constitution.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if the public voice was heard and thought leaders like Mr. Will put their shoulders to the wheel to publish the ERA?”
“I can not think of a problem with such a movement, when it is obvious that women are not treated as equals to men in this country.”
“I see the Democratic Party benefiting from a base of women galvanized by the ERA issue with spillover to the other issues before the 2024 election.”
“What about the other sectors of our population such as the LGBTQIA people for which we will need to address equality?” asked Phineas.
“I would like to see this all-inclusive ERA amendment giving protection for all Americans by the highest law in the land: liberty and justice for all as outlined by our forefathers.”
