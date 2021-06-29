“Can you believe this? 150 people fired from that hospital in Texas, and for what, expressing their opinion about receiving the COVID vaccine?”
“I do not see it that way. People who work in health care settings have the responsibility to protect the patients they care for, whether they receive annual testing for tuberculosis, receive the influenza vaccine each fall, or wash their hands before and after patient contact.”
“I’ll heard workers could avoid the annual flu vaccine by wearing a mask. Wouldn’t that work for the COVID vaccine?”
“I believe the COVID pandemic and 600,000 deaths in the U.S. is very different than the mortality associated with influenza.”
“Okay, so COVID is a nasty bugger and the Delta strain is supposed to be even more contagious and lethal. Why can the hospital administration summarily fire people? Couldn’t they be reassigned to jobs that don’t involve direct patient contact?”
“Phineas, the whole point of this pandemic is that COVID and especially the Delta variant can spread without direct contact. The virus can float around in the air for hours and I suppose get into the ventilation system and travel to rooms with patients.”
“So, filter the air supply.”
“That would be a huge undertaking.”
“Then vaccinate the patients when they enter the hospital.”
“The COVID vaccine takes weeks to become fully effective, plus the vaccine is not 100% effective. Some folks receiving the vaccine will not be protected, Phineas. People admitted to the hospital are by definition ill and their immune systems may not be up to snuff to mount an immune response to the vaccine.”
“So, it falls on health care workers to take the vaccine or not work in the hospital.”
“Correct. It makes equal sense that office-based workers receive vaccinations.”
“Are all the people in your office fully vaccinated?”
“Absolutely. Vaccinations, taking temperatures, asking screening questions, hand washing before and after patient contact, and wearing masks or other appropriate PPE is our protocol. Imagine how terrible it would be for someone with a chronic illness, taking immune suppressing medications, or elderly and at increased risk were to contract COVID from our office.”
“Would you fire someone if they refused the vaccination?”
“I have not had to face that situation.”
“So back to the Texas court decision permitting the Texas hospital to fire workers refusing to be vaccinated. Were they counseled? Were their concerns addressed?”
“I do not know the circumstances surrounding the cases in Texas, but I spend a lot of time counseling my patients to convince them to receive the COVID vaccine.”
“So, you’re the expert?”
“I am not, but I listen to Dr. Fauci who is.”
“But they rushed the development of the vaccines.”
“Millions received the vaccines safely. Do you want a spike due to the Delta virus, which by the way is effectively prevented with the current vaccines?”
“So, we counsel workers, convince them to receive the vaccine, and keep their jobs.”
“We value our workers and want patients and workers to be safe.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.