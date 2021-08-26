“Cowards! 2,448 American servicemen sacrificed their lives for a people that sold us out!”
“Phineas, what has you so upset?” I replied.
“I just heard an interview with an Afghan soldier who said leaders of the Afghan National Army took bribes to lay down their weapons and not resist as the Taliban advanced to Kabul. Thirty thousand men in the ANA that coalition soldiers trained and armed simply snuck away and are now in hiding while Taliban thugs beat Afghan women in public.”
“I heard the Taliban leader promise that his forces would respect the dignity and safety of Afghanis during the takeover.”
“Don’t be so naïve,” said Phineas, “The cowards will stand by while Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada or Mullah Abdul Ghari Baradar demand hands be lopped off for petty theft and beheadings of women advocating for their basic human rights.”
“Have our leaders learned so little about their attempts at nation building? The Communists swept into Saigon Viet Nam while Americans scrambled into helicopters from rooftops, Libya descended into chaos after the horrific murder of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Arafat absconded with piles of American money while attempting to import a shipload of weapons into Lebanon to use against the Israeli’s.”
“So, who do you think funds the Taliban?”
“We have a lot of very smart people working in our government. Someone should have been following the money. Who stands to benefit from the Coalition ouster from Afghanistan? Is it Pakistan who harbored the 9/11 terrorist Osama bin Laden? The Iranians who would love to control the Afghans at their border? How about the Russians? Cheapest war they ever won, I’m sure. Chess master Putin cultivates Taliban leaders with cash and weapons, then stands back while their thugs pay off the commanders of the Afghan army to look the other way while they waltz into Kabul in only eleven days. Could the Chinese, flush with cash paid for American loans, be playing the game of Risk on the global stage?”
Phineas countered, “Have we Americans been shelling out foreign aid for years to leaders of countries in hopes of improving our global security, while in reality we have been funding the very forces that seek our destruction?”
“Ironic would not begin to cover that scenario, Phineas. I wonder how well Hamid Kharzi will be able to reemerge as a leader, now that Ashraf Ghani has tucked tail and fled. Whose pocket is he in?”
“We should have been improving the lives of our citizens from Appalachia to inner city Detroit instead of paving the sands of Iraq or Afghanistan with our gold.”
“You are sounding like an isolationist. If the US stops meddling in third world countries, will the forces of Doctor Evil not establish footholds and attack us again?”
“Like they have not already successfully used that play book? We now have to attend to our business at home. Unify and strengthen our people.”
“You are frightening me, Phineas; your hair color is becoming slightly orange.”
“America first?”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
