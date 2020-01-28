“Dude, you look totally bummed. What’s up? Any time to catch breakfast?”
“Mr. Adrian O’Connor retired January 24th. There was an open house at The Star in his honor.”
“He was Editor of the Editorial and Opinion pages.”
“He was more than that. He was a mentor, friend, and a literary resource. Always available and always helpful,” I replied.
“You’ve written quite a few Open Forums, haven’t you.”
“Mr. O’Connor has been kind enough to publish sixty-eight with three more in the pipeline.”
“I remember the time you went on and on . . . "
“That one was about 950 words.”
“He told you to whack it in half, tighten up the points you were trying to make, then submit two separate articles. I remember those two weren’t bad."
“That was the beginning on my education and it has served this verbose person well. He instituted the 500 word and one article per month limits. Many times, I felt I was writing Haiku,” I replied.
Phineas paused, then recited,
“Mentor and good friend,
A literary resource,
I knew he’d not bend.”
“Not bad.”
“A little slam Haiku to brighten up your mood. Ever think about putting them all up on YouTube?”
“They are not sufficiently scholarly.”
“Will the new owners replace him?”
“I doubt the new owners could replace Adrian with someone of equal caliber. Adrian had the knack of often running my Open Forum articles simultaneously with a local writer with the opposite take on the topic at hand. Contra-point in real time.”
“He also wrote the side column on “Our Views” and “Valley Pike.”
“And occasionally a piece on a historic Civil War event that occurred in our area.”
“That was his avocation.”
“As busy as I know he must have been, he always made time for my phone call questions, or an impromptu visit to The Star to work on a conversation, given the bothersome 500-word limit.”
“Did you two ever get bogged down in politics, a knock down over our President, seeing how you and he are of opposite viewpoints?”
“Never came up. I try to present both sides of an issue without being insulting to the powers that be, keeping it light. We discussed facts and he critiqued my weaker pieces, always improving them.”
Phineas smiled. “A win-win situation that kept you coming back for more. Was it ever uncomfortable?”
“I really enjoyed sitting across from his desk, just talking. He never took out the red pen or did an English teacher demolition, never an awkward exchange of ideas.”
“So, have you had a chance to wish him well in retirement?”
“We shared a few rock tumblers of Apple Jack Daniels.”
“So, you’ll carry on? You know you and I will keep solving the world’s problems. Never a lack of knuckle-headed, self-serving politicians.”
“I will try.”
“You’ve got 500 to play with.”
“But I will be on my own.”
“You’ve had a great teacher, you’ll do fine, my friend.”
Greg Kujala is a Winchester resident.
