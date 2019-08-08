Recently an Open Forum article in this paper suggested those who have routinely voted Republican to, “take a deep breath, vote Democrat,” based specifically and apparently only on gun control issues. The writer suggested the GOP isn’t what it used to be; in reality the Democratic party is not either, it is completely different than that of our parents.
It’s not even remotely reasonable to select candidates and a party based on just one issue. In actuality, selecting who to vote for and the party they are part of is anything but easy. And contributing to this challenge includes what the candidates and politicians tell you are often delusive. Like all rational decision-making, it is essential to look at the broad spectrum of issues and entire party platform in order to make an optimized choice.
In that choice it seems logical a voter should select the candidates and party that most closely aligns with a majority of their personal positions on issues, and direction the party is taking the country. This assumes voters have analyzed the issues critically, considering factual information, impact to society and the economy, with consideration for both contemporary and historical perspective of how practical the initiatives may be.
Like many conservatives, I do not support most of the Democratic platform positions, since they tend to be grounded in the liberal agenda. Among the mainstream positions, Democrats feel increased taxation is the best way to solve budget issues. And that a very large, controlling government is the answer to all our problems and it can make decisions for us all about many aspects of our lives. A continuous flow of new regulations seems to be the liberal norm.
Then there’s a big one, open borders and unrestricted immigration. The Democrats frequently voice their dislike for law enforcement, the military and ICE in particular. Don’t forget the ongoing trend toward free, free, free everything. Another position is their opposition to require an ID card to vote. They say anyone can vote if they live here, citizenship is not required. And very seriously there’s the overarching misguided drive to socialism. While it’s reasonable to assume all Democratic voters do not support all these positions, the perception is they do. And when they vote Democratic they enable all these initiatives, not just one.
Elections do have consequences. While I consider myself an Independent, I for one will not be embracing the Democratic Party for the above reasons and many more. The Democratic agenda is nothing like I want for this country.
