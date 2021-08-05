Teach your children to protect mine.
Two years ago, we learned that simple pieces of cotton could stop the spread of the worst sickness the world has seen in 100 years. It is easy to ignore how lucky this was.
Sickness can stain the things we touch, COVID did not. Sickness can linger in the air for hours, COVID did not. Sickness can thrive in our food and our water, COVID did not. We were incredibly fortunate. We did not take full advantage of this opportunity.
We now have absolutely miraculous medicines to prevent COVID before it even starts. These medicines are free, these medicines are available, these medicines are safe. Most of us have chosen to take these medicines to protect ourselves, to protect our families, to protect our community. Some have not yet made that choice. Some, like my two young daughters and unborn son, have not yet been given that choice.
A vocal few have suggested that, since COVID has only killed several hundred children in the US, we can be more relaxed about protecting them. There is some cold logic in that thought, but it forgets something important. Over three and a half million children have had COVID in the US so far. We already know many young and otherwise healthy people with “mild” cases of COVID still have symptoms months later. Headaches, trouble breathing, loss of taste, exhaustion. Not death, not hospitalization, but not full recovery. Will they have symptoms for years? Forever? We just don’t know.
This was all before “Delta.” All indications suggest the last winter was easier on our children than the coming one will be, unless we act with extreme and urgent caution.
We can keep our schools safe with simple pieces of cotton.
Please, contact your local school board representative in support of masking this coming fall.
- Frederick County - frederickcountyschoolsva.net/Page/310
- Winchester City - wps.k12.va.us/Page/3573
- Warren County - wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/division-news/school-board
- Clarke County - clarke.k12.va.us/school-board/members-and-meeting-dates
Teach your children to protect those around them. Teach your children to protect mine.
Scott McClure is the assistant professor of public health at Shenandoah University.
(3) comments
If we want our economy to return to normal, if we want businesses to find workers, we need schools to re-open, and stay open, this Fall. Wearing masks is one simple way to do that.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
