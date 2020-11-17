DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
This month commemorates the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival in America. We dishonor the Pilgrims if we limit them to Thanksgiving. Their contributions include our first freedom – freedom of religion (conscious) – and self-government. Retaining our freedoms requires patriots’ knowing, defending, and emulating America’s true history (not the Democrat Party’s “The 1619 Project”) and honoring those like the Pilgrims who sacrificed for those freedoms.
The Pilgrims we celebrate at Thanksgiving were one of numerous Calvinist Christian congregations that wouldn’t accept King James I’s Church of England. Consequently, when he persecuted them, approximately 400 relocated to Holland (1607/08). They’d later sail to America to retain their English heritage and advance their Christianity.
King James created the Virginia Company (1606) to colonize America. This company franchised settlements by issuing patents giving rights to colonize within five to seven years. The Pilgrims secured their patent by June 1619, but had to work with shady financiers – the Merchant Adventurers – to supplement their endeavor. These adventurers obtained their own patent to northern Virginia at the mouth of the Hudson River.
The adventurers would provide their money, but once in America, the Pilgrims were projected to generate profits primarily through cod fishing and the fur trade. Their financial agreement established a joint stock company. Each Pilgrim received one company share worth ten pounds and, each week for seven years, would work four days for the company, two days for themselves, and observe Sabbath. After seven years, all capital and profits would be divided, with pilgrims owning their houses and land outright.
Despite a planned spring departure (1620) aboard Mayflower and Speedwell, Speedwell developed leaks, and the adventurers deliver provisions belatedly. Mayflower departed Plymouth, England (9/6/1620) short of provisions with 102 white passengers (50 men, 19 women (3 pregnant), 14 young adults, 19 children) and two dogs. There were 52 Pilgrims & 13 Pilgrim servants and 31 Merchant Adventurers passengers (called “strangers”) with six servants. The Mayflower had 14 officers and 20-30 sailors. One baby was born at sea; one sailor died crossing the Atlantic.
After 68 days at sea, the Mayflower anchored at Provincetown Harbor (11/11/1620) where the Pilgrims and adventurers recognized their need to reconcile differences and establish a civil society. Their 200-word “Mayflower Compact” formed a moral community based on equality and “invented a prototype of our republic.” After further exploration, they began building their permanent settlement, “Plymouth Plantation,” near Plymouth Rock (12/23/1620). Plague had cleared Indians from this immediate area and weakened the nearby Pokanoket tribe (1616-1619).
The 1620-21 winter caused 45 deaths from disease, malnutrition, and winterkill. Along with hunting and fishing, the Pilgrims learned Indian agriculture from English-speaking Indian, Squanto. The Pilgrims celebrated what we call “Thanksgiving” with 100 Pokanoket Indians in late September/early October 1621.
Initially, the Pilgrims held land in common. Crops were brought to a common storehouse and distributed equally. Disastrous harvests compelled Governor Bradford to divide common property into private plots (4/1624). Plymouth Plantation prospered.
This Thanksgiving, value our Pilgrim heritage. Let’s value our Christian freedom and be wary of Democrats who’d deny us its meaning.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
