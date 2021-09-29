RICHARD BELL
The three pillars of my public service are anchored in leadership, experience and commitment. As a current member of your City Council, I want to share with you my level of commitment to our community. Commitment is a critical component for community service and is demonstrated by the duration of your involvement. Commitment is shown by the depth and breadth of one’s community organizations and activities and the ability to stay focused on the community’s long-term goals to move the mission forward. Every organization for which I have served I have been asked to serve. Whether it be the Board of Architectural Review, Economic Development Commission, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber or Winchester Public School board; when asked to serve, and if I felt I could do so effectively and with full commitment (not just showing up), I have participated fully, doing the necessary homework and organizational networking to support the mission undertaken. In each and every organization I was elevated to positions of senior leadership in my capacity as a member. When asked, and I could commit the time and energy, I always stepped up and delivered.
Since moving to Winchester over 24 years ago, Sarah and I have been committed to our community, both living and working in Ward 1. My office and my home are each within blocks of city hall and I have worked to make my schedule flexible so I can meet the commitments of the position and the leadership asked of my service. We are a veteran-owned, family-owned small business that is invested in the area in which we live. We have devoted our personal efforts and resources in 15 restoration projects of downtown buildings, continuing our support and growth of our beloved Winchester. Some of our projects include the former Salvation Army headquarters, the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rectory, the Simon Lauck house and the former Winchester Printers building to name but a few. Our investment in these properties has always been approached as a commitment to sustain the property for future generations. We shop heavily downtown and support community activities and businesses to keep our dollars local and help them to thrive, especially in light of the impacts of the pandemic.
We are invested with our neighbors supporting each other and staying connected for those in need. I believe in the humanity of our overall community. Winchester’s volunteerism is strong and greatly valued as an underlying weave of the fabric of our community. As a family, we are extremely committed to local nonprofits and support them through sponsorships, contributions and volunteering efforts. We also work to help others make the connections needed to either support or benefit from the services of our area nonprofits.
My commitment to our community is unwavering. As I am now seeking election to City Council, I thought it important for you to know about my commitment when you place your vote for Winchester’s future on Nov 2nd.
Richard Bell serves on Winchester City Council and is running as a Democrat for the First Ward seat in the Nov. 2 election.
