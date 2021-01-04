ANN BRANCATO
Teaching is a profession you enter bright-eyed and bushy tailed. You gladly sign up for a public service job not because you think you are going to be prosperous, but because you are a patriot determined to improve social injustices and give every child who walks into your classroom a chance at the American dream. But after a few years of teaching you are no longer so bright-eyed and bushy tailed, you are bone-tired. It’s going to take 10 or more years just to break even and pay off your student loans, it will be years before you are financially secure, having a 30-minute duty free lunch is at the discretion of the school and you are only guaranteed 30 minutes a day to plan, grade, conference, answer emails and attend required meetings. You will have to work at home to meet the requirements of the job and Sunday evenings will be spent writing lesson plans. Unlike your peers who chose fields in the private sector, not only do you have no paid vacations like many people believe, you may need to work a second job to cover expenses. You will have to continue to take classes on your own time and dime to maintain your certification. You will for your entire career be observed, evaluated and be held accountable for student choices. You will never prove yourself good enough because each year ushers in a new set of children and new test scores. But even through your weariness, you still believe you have the most amazing job. And so you give your time, spend your own money to provide students with food, supplies, and even shoes. You teach summer school to make ends meet. You believe in what you do. You believe in public service, public education and the greater good. You stay the course, then a pandemic hits. Schools are closed and parents must pick up where you left off. They see how hard it is to do your job and sing your praises. TikTok videos are made, Facebook posts are written and for the first time in your career you feel respected and appreciated by the general public. Then the pandemic continues and parents join you in feeling weary. You are called lazy for being worried about your health and the health of your family. You are called a glorified babysitter out one side of the mouth and told students must return to school because they need certified teachers and formal instruction out the other. You are belittled, degraded and made a target. While I understand parents are not truly angry at teachers, but the situation we are in, it hurts. Our schools have stayed in session, teachers are meeting increased demands. They are keeping children safe, and doing what they have always done, working for the greater good, so I ask you to publicly support public educators. Defend them, the way they defend your children.
Ann Brancato, Winchester Education Association.
(1) comment
BRAVO. So true.
