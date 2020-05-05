LINCOLN JONES
I am writing this to voice my opinion publicly about the superintendent of Winchester Public Schools and School Board possibly not renewing the contract of Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene. I grew up in Winchester and other than a few years after marriage, I have lived here my whole life.
I am a 1982 graduate of Handley and during my days progressing through the school system, I had the pleasure of meeting some great teachers, coaches and administrators the likes of Mr. Jimmy Omps, Coach Tommy Dixon, Coach Don Doody, Mr. Bill Pence and Mrs. Linda March. I look up to these great people as huge influences in my life and give them a lot of the credit of the person I grew to be. I am still in contact with them today, some with the help of social media. Our daughter, who graduated in 2011, even had the great pleasure of the nurturing and wisdom of Mr. Dixon. And what an impression he left her with.
Now that our son is making his way through those treasured hallways, he has had the chance to have just that type of relationship with Mr. Dufrene as have MANY other students. To take a man like this away from the students and faculty of Handley and the community of Winchester is, frankly, absurd! In his five years here, he has become in my mind a name that fits that list of teachers, coaches and administrators and one of those mentors that my son will hopefully be able to look back on and remember for the rest of his life. Mr. Dufrene has made that kind of impact on him. He reaches out and checks in with students when he feels they need something extra; he works with them to make sure they are making it through tough times. Just look at the job he is doing keeping the community of students and teachers together during these crazy times we are having where they can’t go to school. He is a one-of-a kind administrator, and a man that I personally am proud to call a friend, and even at my age and experiences, a man I look up to and hope that I can, in my job, be just a small part of what he is to this community. Because if I am, I am going to be a very successful man down the homestretch of my career.
We, as the community of parents, graduates and supporters of Handley High School, ask the School Board to please take a step back and reconsider this grossly absurd action before it is to late. If not, this community and our students will lose a man that instills Handley Pride and what it means in everyone he meets.
Lincoln Jones is a resident of Winchester.
