CHAD DANSIE
Once again I’m writing to the community on behalf my colleagues and the wonderful staff of Winchester Medical Center with a plea. We need everyone to help slow the spread of COVID-19 again. With so many distractions in our daily lives currently and the ever-present “COVID fatigue,” most people don’t realize that COVID is rising quickly again.
I’ve spoken with folks who are surprised to hear that throughout Valley Health system we have over 130 patients hospitalized again, back to levels we were seeing in January and February with no sign of slowing. The delta variant of COVID is definitely more easily spread and in some cases making people sicker.
We still have all of the tools that have worked since the start of the pandemic and I’m hopeful that if we use them all correctly, we won’t have to resort to drastic measures such as shutting down schools and businesses. No on wants this. Please help stop the spread — wear masks indoors and outdoors when you can’t socially distance. Don’t give those who wear masks a hard time, they’re just trying to protect you, themselves and their families. Get vaccinated if you haven’t already and are over age 12.
I’m still baffled and saddened how the joy and hope that came when we first started giving out vaccines has turned into fear and distrust. The vaccine is safe and works. If you’re feeling sick realize that this delta variant is more often presenting with fever, congestion, sore throat and headaches more so than the loss of taste and smell. If you think you might just have a cold, it could still be COVID, so get tested and stay away from others until you know that it isn’t. If you have COVID, please don’t keep going out in the community and spreading it.
We all want this to be over but yet we keep forgetting the simple steps that will bring this to an end. As parents we often try to teach our children that sometimes you have to make short term sacrifices because you gain so much more in the long run. COVID is truly a test of our character and our concern for each other.
Chad Dansie, M.D., is a resident of Frederick County
