As my Stonewall neighbors head to the polls on Nov. 2, they have a decision to make: Do they want the next four years to be the same as the past 10 years, or do they want their lives to improve?
Citizens deserve to know how their representative will tackle the county’s issues. Below are some of my positions compared to my opponent’s six-year record:
• Taxation: My opponent has voted to increase property taxes five of the last six years. I would pursue other sources of revenue instead of constantly increasing taxes. My opponent supports a comprehensive plan that calls for a 25% commercial/75% residential development ratio in Frederick County. I believe that the commercial goal should be at least 35% (the state average is even higher). That’s one of several ways we could afford to provide the services our citizens need without constantly increasing property taxes.
• Small businesses: Earlier this year, my opponent voted to increase the meals tax by 50% even though food establishments are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. The supervisors later unanimously reversed their decision to raise the meals tax. In contrast, when the pandemic hit, I reached out to local business groups and offered to create free 3D virtual tours for their members so that they can promote their businesses online. I will support our local businesses every time.
• Broadband: The board has not made any progress in bringing broadband to our rural areas (a recent application for a state grant was not a board initiative). In fact, citizens I spoke with were frustrated because my opponent voted against a proposal that would have made it easier for them to get wireless broadband. I plan to proactively pursue multiple solutions at the same time, both wireless and wired.
• Road infrastructure: My opponent has relied on the Virginia Department of Transportation to make local road improvements. Many local roads are unpaved, suffer from speeding, etc. Nobody has pursued the obvious solution; the county should include in its budget a road improvement fund.
• Schools: My opponent voted to limit the Jordan Springs Elementary construction budget to $27 million. She even supported a motion to reduce it further to $25.5 million (that motion failed). The school serves a community that will double in size over the next 5-7 years. I would have supported longer-term planning.
I am a realist. I know we can’t change these things overnight. But if we had planned better 10 or even five years ago, we would have been better off today. So let’s start planning for tomorrow.
My opponent took office six years ago. If you believe that the Stonewall District is better off today than it was six years ago, then vote for her. If you believe that we could have done better, then please vote for me.
The bar of what we can expect from our supervisor has been set too low for too long. Let’s raise the bar.
Theo Theologis is a resident of Frederick County and candidate for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
