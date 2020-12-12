LEROY DONALD
As someone who follows politics in America pretty closely, I have to wonder at times how other citizens read the tone and the moral standards of our two major parties. It’s obvious that each party sees the future of our country from a different prospective and it seems that voters should be looking ahead and trying to imagine the outcome of each party’s demands for the future.
We should all know by now that Republicans support a continuation of our constitutional republic with a limited government of, by, and for the people along with a free market economy that provides the individual freedom and opportunity called for in our Constitution. These are values that have sustained our freedoms and livelihoods for the past 244 years and made us the global leader of freedom.
On the other hand, Democrats favor a bigger federal government with increased regulations that diminish individual freedoms, along with demands for economic equality for all through government intervention. Radical Democrats see a need for a totally different economic system that will nail down individual equality for all citizens.
Obviously, those two opposing visions/demands create major party clashes that divide our country. In times past there was room for party compromise to address the disparities through tax increases or safety nets for the less fortunate. To that end,budgets were inflated and deflated with each party change. But party goals were trimmed and adjusted as necessary to permit overall compromise for each party and thereby serve, to some degree, all citizens. We saw this happen with Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill in the 80s.
But those days of party compromise have dwindled as single party demands get stronger. Party differences have been elevated by radical voices that demand individual equality, demand big budgets for climate change, demand energy reform, demand environmental protections and may soon demand their version of socially equitable economic change for America.
Demands that include a radical change in the very structure of American culture and society are not demands that allow compromise. It is obvious that any sense of mutual comprise between our political parties has turned into ultimatums from a single party.
Recall Chuck Schumer’s comment of Nov 11th in Georgia, “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.” Remember Nancy Pelosi shredding President Trump’s State of the Union Speech on Feb 4th and her absolute refusal to compromise with Republicans on a COVID stimulus under president Trump. Recall Adam Schiff’s remarks during Trump impeachment trials about all the evidence in plain sight showing that president Trump colluded with Russia to throw the election in his favor, all proven lies.
Political compromise is a key element of America’s two party system but radical voices determined to trample long standing American customs and values do not make the case. Their moral standards have been on display throughout President Trump’s first term and there was only anger and resistance. This is Pelosi’s vision. Do you share that vision?
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.