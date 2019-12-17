In “Doctor Zhivago,” Boris Pasternak describes some characters as having “ ... become dehumanized by political conceit.”
Consider the vitriolic diatribe of the incensed letter writers of Dec. 2 and 5: Lt. Col. Vindman is a “partisan” “eavesdropping, gossipy little cockroach,” both a “squealing rat” and a “rotten squealer” who displays “arrogance” and “ignorance.”
Likewise, by extension, those of us who truly believe we are putting our country first by supporting efforts to get to the truth write “drivel,” “whining” incessantly. By definition, we are “control-freak lunatics” “blinded” by hatred and “among the dumbest blind followers on earth.”
I neither agree with nor accept those dehumanizing assessments, and I do not find them helpful. As a retired Marine (infantry) Officer, I was proud to see Lt. Col. Vindman report and clearly explain how adherence to his oath — that I first took in 1962 and have administered (by memory) scores of times since — compelled him to report up the chain of command his understanding of events. I could only hope that had I been in his position, I also would have borne such “true faith and allegiance” to the Constitution.
The so-called facts used to justify the published rants are as unsupported as they are insulting; but I won’t use this limited space to discuss that aspect of the letters — except to note that any suggestion that Kevin Kennedy does not have a deep personal appreciation of the military is entirely unfounded.
His brother is a decorated Vietnam veteran who graduated from West Point. In that regard, I must point out that there is absolutely no evidence that it was Democrats who spat in the faces of returning veterans, nor was such spitting ever a policy of the Democratic Party. Additionally, I personally was not so greeted upon my return, nor were the majority of us Vietnam Veterans.
Lastly, I hate no one, and I fear continued printing of vile comments is not conducive to the health of our democracy — especially when headlines and editor’s comments support this ever-increasing uncivil dialogue. Ironically, in George Will’s column just below the Dec. 2 letter, there is reference to a related warning of what we should now be seeking to avoid: “forms of political regression ... marked by a recrudescence of the blood-and-soil-tribalism of degenerate nationalism.”
Indeed. Let us all cease this dehumanization “by political conceit.”
Nobody ever said that freedom of speech is a pretty and genteel thing. Sometimes it offends. Sometimes it can be scathing. You have the right to condemn the speech of others. They have the right to say what they say. Today's snowflake, however, is tomorrow's censor.
Thank you for your service to our Country, Col. Stouffer. Please remember that there is your truth, my truth, and the real truth, which is found somewhere between. Oh, and not everyone who was run out of town deserved it...
