The following discussion of strategic petroleum reserve's political exploitation occurs on the backdrop of elite progressive "great reset" efforts to replace the economic system of capitalism by eliminating fossil fuels, its primary energy source.
Problem
Global energy demand is increasing. Eighty-four percent of this demand is met by fossil fuels.
2009-2017: President Barrack Obama's Secretary of Energy Steven Chu wanted to drive up gas prices to European levels ($7 per gallon). Buyers will reject fossil fuels because of high cost. To that end, anti-fossil fuel policies instituted to block investment, production, refining, and transport. Between 2011-2022 oil and gas investment decreased 50%. Energy prices increased.
2017-2021: President Donald Trump reverses Obama's policies. U.S. becomes energy independent.
2019: While campaigning, President Joe Biden said “I guarantee you; I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel.” He later resumes war of attrition on fossil fuels in America. He incorrectly assumes OPEC will supply oil at low prices. Chu was right. Gas prices increase to $5.00 per gallon. Chu was wrong. Buyers blame Biden, not fossil fuel industry, for high gas prices.
October 2021: G-20 Summit-OPEC+ refuses Biden’s request to increase oil production to decrease gas prices. Biden hypocritically blames OPEC+ for high gas prices. “The idea that Russia and Saudia Arabia are not going to pump more oil so people can have gasoline to travel to and from work is not right."
March 2022: Biden is under increasing political pressure from high gas prices and inflation. Vital November midterms looming. All 435 House seats and one-third of Senate seats are up for election. Rampant rumors of a red tsunami engulfing Democrats abound. Attempting to lower gas prices before election, Biden orders largest petroleum reserve release in history. The White House spin: "This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up." By the end of December 2022, 226 million barrels sold at average price of $96.25/barrel for $4 billion.
October 2022: One month before election, Saudis refuse Biden request to delay cutting 2 million barrels/day until after election.
Discussion
The strategic petroleum reserve was intended to meet one-tenth of U.S. annual consumption of oil in times of severe interruption of domestic or imported oil such as wartime, sabotage, acts of God, cyberattack, etc. Biden’s unprecedented, presumptive sale of 40% of existing oil reserve jeopardized national security at a time of increasing world tensions, clearly a dereliction of duty — a risky, reckless and dangerous exploitation of the strategic reserve for political reasons.
Biden partisans have applauded his business acumen for turning a $4 billion profit, but the reserve was intended for national security, not speculative investment. The drawdown must be replaced. Hold the applause until that cost is known.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
