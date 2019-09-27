I live in a wonderful community. The facilities and grounds are meticulously maintained. The community’s staff is upbeat and always anxious to make living here comfortable and relaxing. Most of the residents are courteous, friendly, and respectful of one’s privacy. But, lately there has been a brouhaha poking its head out into this near-idyllic scene. The cause is that some residents are objecting to political signs because they may exacerbate the country’s current political divisiveness, a situation which obviously upsets them.
Of course, as some have noted, arguing against signs—an old, well-established, American political tradition—is in and of itself divisive. Although I don’t know the individual who first raised the issue, I’m sure he meant well, as do his supporters. As the saying goes, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” and this may be his effort to be one. After all, political signs are indeed a very public expression of support for someone and his/her views and do bring in more than a whiff of partisanship which, so this person would argue, is presently undermining America’s unity.
But I strongly disagree. Political signs are a manifestation of a healthy body politic. They are part of a political engagement that is necessary for a thriving democracy. The individual who places a sign on their lawn is participating in a civil action as much as if they were sitting in the audience at the county auditorium supporting or opposing a new ordinance.
The sign is telling their neighbors that “I think the election of this guy/gal will help to make a better community.” Speaking out in this manner can never be divisive. It can only be a necessary element in what makes a community thrive and inch toward being a better place to live.
So Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, if you feel strongly about a candidate (which, at the present, I don’t), proudly put that sign up. Smile at, not taunt, your neighbors as you do this. If they disagree with your candidate, urge them to put one up for theirs, then invite them over to lift a glass to free expression, civil debate, and a better community.
Well said, sir! Thank you. The effort to quash free expression should be called out in every corner of our society.
I've got neighbors on the other side of the political spectrum. We don't discuss politics, and we get along just fine. I'd happily reset their political signage if I saw it knocked over, regardless of who they support. It's just common decency. Politics doesn't have to rule over your entire life.
Its called freedom of speech which only applies to the liberals. As they want to shut the rest of us shut down unfortunately for them it ain't working. Trump 2020
