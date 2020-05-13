Due to the COVID-19, certain superiors decided to release certain inmates back out into society on house incarceration. When these inmates were released were they tested for any type of disease? The inmates should have been quarantined for 14 days before being released. When will they report back to jail?
A Winchester Star article stated that the inmates to be released were the ones who are in the work release program, within 30 days of being released and not a flight risk.
How do you consider an inmate to be released when they didn’t report to jail on their report date? Isn’t that a flight risk? The inmate was picked up five months after he was supposed to report to jail by a Frederick County deputy. He was on the run for five months so he wouldn’t have to pay child support and also spend six months in jail. If that’s not considered a flight risk, then what is?
It’s supposed to be social distancing. How do you give an inmate on house incarceration his child visitation rights when you don’t know if he has come in contact with the virus while he was in jail? I firmly believe that the personnel in charge of releasing the inmates didn’t think about all of the what ifs. Therefore, the personnel are putting a child at risk over an inmate. Poor decision makers. Only the child/children suffer. But when a mother doesn’t send her child it could be a contempt of court on her. Poor decision makers. It’s about time the poor decision makers make it tough on the dads/fathers who don’t want to pay child support and report to jail on time. If they don’t want to pay child support then give up your rights. The fathers shouldn’t be able to see their children until they have a job and are paying child support. The system should work both ways. Ten thousand dollars is a lot to be behind in. We should be putting the best interest of the children first and not the adults.
I didn’t see the grocery stores, post offices, FedEx, UPS, EMTs, firefighters, local law authorities, doctors, nurses, U.S. military and other essential workers closing shop due to the virus. They are finding ways to protect themselves and their staff. Why not the jail?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.