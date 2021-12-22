LOU KNAPP
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia deserves thanks and great praise for having “put paid” to President Biden’s Reconciliation plan, otherwise known as “Build Back Deceptively.” That Legislative Frankenstein was highly inflationary and stuffed full of obscene voodoo economics, extortion accounting, budgetary trickery, giveaways to special interest groups, and an enormous array of “welfare for the wealthy” gimmicks. So much so as to be a shameful artifice that no senator or representative truly interested in the best interests of our nation and its people should have supported it.
Manchin is now being vilified by the extremist architects of this flawed and failed folly. He should ignore this animus, and view the chatter of vituperation as “an occupational hazard of greatness.”
I wish Virginia’s senators were as insightful and courageous as Senator Manchin on these vital matters, and much more attuned to controlling and reducing the inflation now ravaging our economy and lowering living standards. And with the enormous “inflation tax” we will all be paying soon because then Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates across the board to deal with the federal government’s out of control fiscal irresponsibility.
President Biden was elected to be a unifying moderate, but has governed as a left-wing zealot, aligning his administration with socialist extremists is every arena. The consequences have been catastrophic, as evidenced by the collapse of the support for the president and his party in every recognized poll. To save what is left of his sorry term in office, Biden would do well to fundamentally shift gears, listen more to Senator Manchin and other “centrists” on both sides of the aisle, and govern as he promised to do.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
