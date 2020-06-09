The importance of prayer is much greater than most of us realize. Prayer is powerful and can change events. Prayer moves the hand of God when we ask Him to intervene in our communities.
Prayer supports action and is the foundation to building a Christian response to crime reduction. Ephesians 6:12 informs us that our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the spiritual forces of evil.
People who commit crime are under the influence of a hostile enemy and prayer assists to free them from duress, addiction and despair. The local police and county sheriff’s deputies have the task of maintaining the peace, and the Christian community can play an active role in supporting their efforts.
Praying specifically for locations managed by the police may well bring tangible results. Individuals or prayer groups can pray for specific officers, staff and teams supporting their local policing area, as well as specific conditions and issues; and by doing so, offer powerful and prayerful support.
I am sure that there are many people praying for the sheriff’s office. I am writing this letter to encourage many more to join this body of believers.
Without the sheriff’s deputies and support personnel working in our communities, we would not appreciate the safe and secure lifestyles that we now enjoy. The thin blue line establishes a barrier between light and darkness, good and evil, setting boundaries that hold back crime and ensure our comfort and community safety.
We are convinced that the Lord wants to share His strategies and plans with His people and that we must position ourselves to hear His voice and be ready to pray or act as He leads. The Bible very clearly calls us to pray for those in authority: "I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone, for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness" (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
The Bible has much to say about civil governance (governing authorities that include law enforcement). Therefore, police officers are a governing authority. They have a mandate under legislation to enforce the laws that govern the city. In Romans 13:1-6, support of this position is conveyed: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established…”
Civil governance may be considered a ministry and therefore should be upheld according to the principles cited by Paul in 1 Timothy, Chapter 2. The book of Romans declares the rulers (authorities) are not a weapon against good works, but to evil. Officers have a specific mandate under God to confront and punish evil. Without that line of defense, lawlessness and violence would abound.
The word of God helps to put the world of law enforcement into perspective. The citizen’s use of scriptures, devotionals and prayers will protect those in law enforcement whose faith may be challenged due to the unpredictable and dangerous environment that they experience on a daily basis. The sheriff’s deputy must be one who administers the hand of justice here on earth on God’s behalf.
This is where our prayers take action. God uses the body of Christ to uphold the governing authorities for that very purpose. We must pray relentlessly for those who protect our families, homes and community. In this way we ensure a strong bond is established between citizen and the city and county employees whose foremost responsibility is to maintain our much cherished community security.
(3) comments
ANd some wonder why so many, especially the young, are leaving the church and religion. Because of sillyness like this. THis is embarrassing to read.
You are an embarrassment. People leave the church because they are being told that immorality is okay. They're being told that homosexuality is natural and okay. It's not. It's a choice, and an unnatural one.
Can someone PLEASE alert the animal kingdom?!? (Maybe some of them can fill the pews???) Praise be 😇
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homosexual_behavior_in_animals
