I’m tired of the lies from our own government. While inflation was growing from 2.5% to 7.5%, Janet Yellen, Joe Biden and Jerome Powell called inflation short-lived, temporary and transitory. Now our inflation is over 9%. They were wrong and they knew what was coming.
The headline in Monday's paper read "Yellen downplays recession risk for U.S.” Biden said the negative GDP for the first quarter was a technical glitch. Jerome Powell says he has the tools for a soft landing. Yeah right. They will soon be wrong again, hiding the truth from all of us about a recession.
Today at 8:30 AM, the second quarter GDP will be announced and it will be another negative number. Two negative GDP numbers in a row is a recession indicator to many. But Monday’s article basically said The National Bureau Of Economic Research says two quarters is not necessarily a recession. This is the same bureau that finally called the 2008 recession a year later.
There is also the fact that the two-year U.S. Bond yield has been higher than the 10-year bond yield for a few weeks now. Currently at 3.03% for the two-year vs 2.82% for the 10-year. This means you can get a higher rate for a two-year bond than a 10-year. That’s called inverted yields and it’s another sign of recession. But yet our leaders ignore these numbers.
Yellen and Biden state the consumer is strong, that consumer spending is growing. Are they accounting for inflation and also the fact that credit cards and other revolving credit are at their highest level?
The stimulus checks bolstered American savings and reduced the use of debt. Well, those are long gone thanks to inflation. People are maxing out credit cards and the interest rates are climbing.
So here’s how things go. Inflation climbs and eventually, there is demand destruction as people stop buying (can’t afford to) and prices drop. Businesses start losing money or going under; both of which result in layoffs of employees.
On Tuesday Walmart, America’s largest retailer reduced its profit forecast, stating that people are buying food and necessities but not discretionary items like electronics. They are lowering the prices of these items. Welcome to the demand destruction phase as people run lower on cash.
Lastly, don’t fall for the story of the employment/unemployment numbers as being strong. The workforce almost always gets hit last and gets hit the hardest. It’s coming and Biden, Yellen and Powell talk like they have no idea of what’s in front of their faces and what’s coming for us. Prepare for the worst and start cutting back now. And pray the job losses aren’t too severe in this area. Our own government won’t warn us of what is coming, but bad times are fast approaching.
Scott Miller is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.