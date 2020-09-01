MICHAEL A. REA
During my lifetime, I have been fortunate to have travelled to nearly 170 countries on six continents. Many of these countries I have visited several times, and I have lived in several countries for extended periods of time, i.e., Japan, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Germany, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Whether I spent months or years in these places, or whether my visits were limited to days or weeks, I was exposed to local television programming to some extent or another. Watching local TV is a good way to observe local culture, attitudes, and trends.
In none of these countries did I conclude that prescription drugs play as dominant a role in society as it does in the USA. In this country, one is subjected to an incessant barrage of advertisements for prescription drugs on television. Turn on your television set and if there is not a prescription drug advertisement running, you need wait only a minute or two or switch channels to see one. During any given brief period of time scores of these ads are running, hawking a seemingly endless variety of prescription medications.
Indeed, this is truly a uniquely American phenomenon.
While these ads flog a bewildering variety of medications they have certain things in common. They are almost always glossy productions which surely cost a fortune to produce. The most obvious common factor is that those taking these medications are ecstatically happy! They are invariably overachievers, winners: They hit holes in one; they hit home runs; they win the blue ribbon in the BBQ competition. Their families are incredibly supportive. And, they all possess steely-eyed determination. The diseases they suffer from — whether it be heart disease, diabetes, or restless knee syndrome — simply don’t stand a chance. If we had had some of these folks around during WWII the war would have been over in a couple of months as they would have faced down Nazis and racists.
Watching these commercials one longs to suffer from one of these chronic illnesses just so you could begin gulping down these medications and end up deliriously happy, successful beyond your wildest dreams, safe in the bosom of your attentive family, and the pride of your fellow Americans.
One might wonder why prescription drugs are flogged so incessantly in the USA? The answer is obvious: We are a nation of hypochondriacs. Strange isn’t it? We are obsessed with our health, yet we lead lives which do little to produce a healthy outcome. We eat too much and we exercise too little. We disdain precautions intended to curb the coronavirus. The list goes on. And, most tellingly, we are unique in the industrialized world in having a lousy healthcare system.
I agree with your letter about the idiot ads on television. Happy people choking down drugs for 10 seconds during a 1-minute commercial are all the rage. Then the commercial continues on to tell you how bad it is and what harm it can do. They usually end with the admonition to ask your doctor about whether or not the drug is right for you. A great idea, let's call him during dinner tonight and ask him about it.
Most of the ads on television are foolish and make a lame attempt at humor. Some have cartoons. Two insurance companies advertise constantly with expensive videos touting how great they are. I refuse to pay for these ads by purchasing their product. The other problem is some of them are so stupid that I am glad I can record and fast forward through them at a later time.
If our healthcare is so lousy, how come people cross the border to get it? Our healthcare system is accessible, far better than any country that has socialized medicine. If our healthcare is so lousy, why are there so many new doctors from foreign nations coming here to practice?
