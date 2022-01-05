Just how many bad decisions and wrong turns does one president deserve in his first 11 months in office? Aside from his good will trip to assess damages in tornado-ravaged Kentucky, I can think of nothing he has done for the good of America. Not to worry Joe, because Nancy Pelosi, Jen Psaki, and other astute members of the left leaning news media think you’re doing a great job. How refreshing it must be to have their never-ending praise and good will.
On the other hand, it seems the praise given by those agenda-driven mouthpieces has become so political and rote that some find it laughable. Most of us who know the truth tend to shake our heads and brush it aside. The problem is that many buy into their political bluster and fabrication as if it’s all true.
Reporting on the crime wave we’re currently experiencing across America is a good example. We see the evidence through events like organized smash and grab lootings, street assaults and muggings, and we hear the numbers on increased homicides and armed robberies in America’s big cities. But many on the left still say it ain’t so.
George Soros endorsed prosecutor, Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, denied the crime increases on national TV and retracted his statements. Mayors like Lori Lightfoot of Chicago blame the retailers for not providing their own security. We deserve better, the crime wave is real, and statements like Krasner's are foolish.
Progressive policies like defunding the police are responsible for these increases and congressional leaders like Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, who recently condemned the increases in crime, should admit that obvious truth rather than claiming she doesn’t know where the lawlessness in our country springs from. That’s an agenda driven response aimed at providing cover for Biden and ignoring the truth about law and order. If she is unable to state the truth, she shouldn’t be leading the house and she might be well advised to seek help.
Another example of blatant nonsense, (‘America’s economy is doing just fine’), from the likes of Joe Biden, Jen Psaki and most of the left leaning media. When the inflation rate is nearly 7% and should be under 2%, gas prices are up over a dollar a gallon and the price of consumer goods are up substantially, America’s economy is failing. Add to that the brazen determination to pass a $2 trillion spending bill. Passage of that nightmare will drive up inflation and prices even more. The definition of inflation, (too much money chasing too few goods), should be a tip.
These half-witted lies and exaggerations are overkill from the left intended to provide political points like a Hail Mary pass at a ball game. The same laughable efforts are exploited to include critical race theory, gender equality, the Afghanistan disaster, energy prices, the Hunter Biden story and all the recent missteps with COVID-19. Its only funny if you ignore the Americans who are suffering, while Biden is being blessed.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
Thank you, Leroy, for your loyal and persistent consumption of Fox News, Newsmax, and Breitbart only to vomit this unhinged rant.
