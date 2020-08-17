DAVID EDDY
Every hour of every day we witness Hail Mary’s being lobbed at the current president by the dishonest media, established politicians, and neophyte analysts on anything the president does. Even his highly successful economic strategies before COVID, and putting China on notice, is being challenged by those who know better.
So what is a Hail Mary?: “An act done in desperation, with only a very small chance of success.”
A subjective analysis would lead you to believe the majority of the media and many Americans despise his me-centric talking points and need to be in front of a camera. I would tend to agree that he has way too much exposure on things that are not presidential in nature. But that’s an opinion.
Using an objective lens would reveal it is because he, and he alone, has disrupted decades of covert groundwork to turn our Democratic society into a Socialist and/or Communist country. Don’t’ be fooled by the Affordable Care Act rhetoric. Its principles were formed around socialized medicine concepts, with a full court press to enforce the 100% mandate. This is what the annual penalty of $250 for not getting health care was really about.
Socialism has to start somewhere, and this clever move proved that many Americans were and still are gullible to a good orator’s message. If you ever wondered why Bernie Sanders promoted free college education, it’s because he knows most universities indoctrinate our children with liberal ideals. Fool me twice shame on me.
David Eddy is a Middletown resident.
I wonder if Mr. Eddy would expound upon his indoctrination theory. I have yet to see any SOLs for the public schools in Virginia that require socialist indoctrination. Can he show his work?
Your the only "nut" I see here!
"You're"
Over ten years ago, I titled a forum here with the equivalent of “What used to be right is now wrong.” So, as we see here today with your excellent forum Mr. Eddy, the name calling begins. We conservatives have been tried and judged by those on the left to be people we are not. As good people continue to express their heartfelt beliefs and concerns, all the other side can do is place hateful labels on us. Thank you for speaking up with your forum today. Thanks to all Americans who continue to build our country up rather than tear it down. Let them hear the voices of quiet, kind people with our resounding votes!
I personally don't judge true patriotic conservatives. I judge cultists who decry name calling and are by their silence complicit to the president's name calling and tearing down of our country.
So what exactly "used to be right" that is now wrong, Dr. Redmon?
The nuts are falling from the Conservative Treehouse this morning......
