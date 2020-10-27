Do You Love God?
Goggle the 2012 Democratic National Convention where the Democrats BOOED GOD. This action alone should abnegate a vote for Biden.
The myriad accomplishments of our President Trump are too numerous to list. He pressed Congress to enact tax cuts. He signed laws to slash federal regulations. He has approved the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. He withdrew from the Paris climate accord, the TPP, the Iran nuclear deal and UNESCO. Before the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus the U.S. economy created 5,000,000 new jobs and consumer confidence was at a 19-year high and food stamp use had plunged to a 9 year low. He made trade deals fairer and had pushed unemployment down to 3.5 % including the lowest unemployment figures in history for African-Americans, Hispanics, and women. Also, there were more job openings than unemployed Americans, which was the first time on record. He ended NAFTA and he replaced it with USMCA which protects American manufacturing. Illegal border crossings have dropped 25%. Every ISIS stronghold in Iraq has been destroyed. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi amd Iranian General Qasem Soleimani are dead. He implemented economic sanctions on Kim Jong-un of North Korea. He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. He reversed the policy of Obama of allowing transgender people to serve in our military saving the money from their healthcare needs to be used for better equipment for our soldiers. He has increased defense spending and established the Space Force. He has given states the option to deny Planned Parenthood access to Medicaid and other federal grant money. He stopped taxpayer money going to international organizations that fund or perform abortion. He was the first president to speak in person at the March for Life. He has directed the Secretary of Education to end the anti-Christian “common core” curriculum. He is outspoken in his support for police and has offered cities federal support to crack down on violent crimes. In June he signed an executive order on police reform which first, uses federal grants to help police departments meet higher certification and credentialing standards. Second, it facilitates information sharing between police departments to track police officers with multiple instances of misconduct. Third, it establishes programs to include social workers or mental health professionals on police calls. He signed the First Step Act which sought to reduce the federal prison population and recidivism rate. The Act retroactively reduced disparities in drug sentencing, expanded compassionate release for the terminally ill and increased job training and good conduct time credits. He announced the Second Step Act to help ex-prisoners find employment. His administration banned bump stocks. In February he addressed the National Prayer Breakfast. During this administration ICE has arrested 5,000 human traffickers. He has appointed 2 superb Supreme Court Justices and nominated over 200 federal judges. Peace has been made between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.
President Trump has worked hard for us and we can show our appreciation by our vote for him.
Rebecca Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
