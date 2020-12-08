This year my wife and I decided to vote by absentee ballot because of COVID and our ages. I contacted our local voter registrar and asked for the ballots and received them as expected.
Upon opening my ballot I was informed on line one that I would need an observer to sign my ballot certifying that I was who I claimed to be and had properly filled out the ballot. If I had gone to the polling place to vote instead I would have had to prove my identity and voter registration, as has always in the past been the case.
I called the Virginia State Board of Elections about 10 minutes ago to inquire as to who had made the change on the mail-in ballot such that an observer was no longer required and I was informed that the governor did. Why did he do this?
Remembering back a few months ago it was reported that the governor opened the gates of prisons and jail houses across the commonwealth to release hundreds if not thousands of felons back into society because they might catch COVID if they remained incarcerated. WOW.
How many of these released felons do you think voted and how often? And who would they have voted for, Trump or Biden? It is any wonder Virginia was one of the first states to be called for Biden. This is terrifying.
The extent of the voter fraud identified in this presidential election across the country is mind boggling. I am of the opinion that the Supreme Court should declare the election too tainted as to stand and should be declared null and void.
Jack Lillis is a resident of Frederick County.
And just how did North Korea get its boats to the Maine coast with all those ballots?
Grow up.
This is your usual utter twaddle. The intelligent people from the Administration have stated that this was the most secure election ever. Virginia was likely more secure because of the rules that are in place, the high caliber of employees, and the professionalism of the electoral boards. Mail in ballots have been used by the military since the Civil War. Vote by mail is not the problem. The massive GOP fraud about suppressing ballots was a problem - but over 40 cases have been tossed out of court - many by judges appointed by trump, the losing candidate. The simple fact that over 7 million more people voted for the most qualified candidate, Biden, is a sign of hope - not fraud. The election was a grand exercise of our freedom in trying conditions. The votes were counted and a winner declared. True Americans should be celebrating. True Americans.
Trump wins = incontrovertible evidence that the election was manipulated. Biden wins = HOW DARE YOU QUESTION!!! Despite sworn affidavits from fine, unimpeachable citizens who are now receiving death threats from the party of "love and understanding", despite video evidence, despite reality, the DNC zombies and their media simply cannot fathom such a thing...
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/12/07/a_running_compendium_of_fraud_charges_in_election_2020_126261.html
https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/07/no-the-georgia-vote-counting-video-was-not-debunked-not-even-close/
40 out of 41 court cases thrown out, latest today Michigan..."conjecture and speculation." He wins the all time "sorest loser grand prize". And the base doesn't quite grasp how this freak show is hurting them along with the rest of the country.
Biden won Virginia by more than 450,000 votes. Are you suggesting that the governor released over 450,000 felons and every one of them voted for Biden?
ALERT: FOX News and President Trump are NOT reliable sources regarding voter fraud. He is just a sore looser and can’t accept the fact that the election was fair and accurate. If any voter fraud or mistakes happened it was insignificant and would not change the result of the election. Facts are our friends. FOX News is not a friend.
