Notwithstanding last week’s guilty verdict in Minnesota, I still believe our local and state law enforcement organizations are made up of dedicated and well-trained men and women, without whom our lives would be significantly less secure.
I was in sticky situations while in the US Army overseas, but unlike a law enforcement officer, that was not a fact of everyday life. When confronted with situations that are for the most part unpredictable in their outcomes, from traffic stops and domestic disturbances to active crime events, an officer or a deputy needs to be prepared for anything. No wonder, then, when confronted with unruly or uncooperative citizens the LEO is prepared to do whatever it takes to resolve, while also surviving, the situation.
This country by and large is addicted to fads. And one of the current fads is to join the ranks of those who think it’s okay to disrespect or challenge a law enforcement officer who is trying to do the job he or she hired on for. One hears of entire police forces taking a step back rather than confront wrongdoers nowadays, especially when “minor” violations are involved. The NYPD was mentioned in that context in The Washington Post last week. While understandable, I’m hopeful that doesn’t spread around the country.
We need law enforcement, if only because without them too many citizens would not bother observing the law. The current level of outrage, in which every occasion of self-defense is reported without regard to the circumstances that precipitated it, has in large part been created and perpetuated by the press. That is at the very least a disservice to law enforcement and the citizenry, and is grossly misleading in my view.
Traditional advice, passed from parents to children all over, to be respectful of and cooperative with law enforcement officers, is still the best course of action. We have to remember that the recently covered misconduct by officers of the law remains exceptionally rare, especially when Mom and Dad’s cautionary advice is followed.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
"One hears of entire police forces taking a step back rather than confront wrongdoers nowadays, especially when “minor” violations are involved."
What I hear are stories of peaceful protesters being tear gassed, or protesters being strong armed for Presidential saving-face photo-opportunities, or citizens being accosted, demeaned, berated and shot by law enforcement for doing nothing wrong. I hear of fabricated "evidence" against suspects, I hear of racist, sexist stops and searches, a wall of secrecy, and a union that protects bad police better than the Catholic Church protected child-molesting priests....ensuring that corrupt officers face no punishment and operate with impunity. I hear a lot of corruption coming from what you claim is but one bad apple. I know that the whole orchard has some infection that needs to be hit with strong pesticides to help it fight off an infestation that is destroying all of the crops.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.