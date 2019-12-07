SCOTT McCLURE
I didn’t grow up hunting. I went squirrel-hunting once, but they were too clever for me . . .
As a new father, I am eager to include hunting in my new family’s holiday traditions. Hunting is an important part of conservation, and guns are an important tool for ensuring the most humane end to an animal’s life. Guns have a permanent part to play in our lives and our culture in the Shenandoah Valley. That said, gun deaths are a major public-health issue in the United States.
How major? Nearly 40,000 American die each year from gun-related injuries. You are four times more likely to die from a gun in the United States than you are from a drunk driver. For that matter, you are more likely to die from a gun than you are from any car accident. You are even more likely to die from a gun than you are from prostate cancer.
What’s causing this? Mass shootings? Murders? Home invasions?
No. Three out of five gun-related deaths in the United States are from suicide.
This problem isn’t new, but it is getting worse. The suicide rate has been growing for the last 20 years, even faster for the white, middle-aged men living in rural areas most likely to own guns. Half of all deaths from suicide involve a gun. It is true that, without guns, some of these people still would have died.
Others would have had more time to get help.
Gun violence is a complex public-health issue that deserves measured, evidence-based, and culturally appropriate solutions. There is great potential for common-sense policies that won’t infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens, while reducing the number of people who die needlessly each year. Finding those solutions will take time, cooperation, and support for non-partisan research.
For now, it is the duty of every responsible gun owner to fight tooth and nail to prevent the next death from a gun. Not by standing our ground nor by giving up our freedoms, but by supporting those around us and reaching out when we need support.
For help talking to your friends, family, or hunting buddies, go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text HELLO to 741741. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.
You can save a life, and preserve guns as a respected part of our traditions.
Scott McClure, PhD, is an assistant professor of Public Health at Shenandoah University
