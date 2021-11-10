DOUG STROSNIDER
“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place in proud of him.” — Abraham Lincoln
Accolades to the many local high schools that fought and persevered to earn a spot in the Virginia High School League 2021 football playoffs ... Central, Clarke County, James Wood, Handley and Sherando.
Upon attending and perusing some local football games, this writer was especially proud of the respect and consecration of the American Flag, National Anthem and other ceremonies accentuating the love for our country. There are other parts of America where citizens are not as fortunate to see the love and affinity that our residents have for this great country!
Veterans Day and the beginning of the playoffs are anticipated (nearly) concurrently with respective dates of Thursday, November 11, and game time Friday, November12 (with exception Handley vs. Loudoun County on the 13th).
What better time to honor all the graduates from the aforementioned schools that served proudly in the United States Armed Forces?
With the inception of Handley in 1923, some veteran athletes actually go back to World War II.
A special acknowledgement to three outstanding citizens past and present that courageously defended our country:
Al Lazazzera, a renowned barber, sports enthusiast that coached many youth, and ardent golfer. He defended our country shortly after high school in the late ’40s.
And two staunch and dedicated Handley football players in the class of ’68:
Marvel “Tommy” Thompson (passed away) was lightning-quick running back.
Jacob “Rocky” Yost III, a defensive lineman at Handley and VMI who served as second lieutenant.
There are countless natives of the Shenandoah Valley who lived and died for our freedom and we thank them from the bottom of our heart!
In a classic book, “Following Jesus” by Henri Nouwen, it is written we can alleviate inordinate frustration and anxiety by breathing.
There is an intimate relationship between Father and Son, it is Holy Spirit and “spirit” means breathe. So breathe for excitement in the galvanized football arena and breathe deeply for the love and respect for our country!
“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” — Mary Angelou
