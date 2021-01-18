KATE SIMPSON
Wouldn’t it be amazing if elected representatives at the state, local, and national level all agreed on certain tenants to strengthen our locale, our state, and our nation:
Provide federal assistance to low-income communities,
Protect Social Security,
Offer asylum for refugees,
Extend minimum wage,
Improve the unemployment benefit system so that it covers more people, Strengthen labor laws so that workers can easily join a union,
Assure equal pay for equal work, regardless of gender.
Do these goals sound fair? Some might be surprised to know that President Eisenhower, a Republican, gave us this set of principles in 1956, neither partisan nor prejudiced but considered “warmly American.” These were not radical, misguided, or ingenuous goals; they made sense then and make sense now. Today, these principles no longer relate to what we see from the Republican Party; these tenants are the Democratic platform.
Here in Winchester and Frederick County, we share the urgent need to fund our schools and protect our environment as we work our way back from the devastating effects of Covid. The prophet Micah (Micah 4:4) described an ideal state of affairs as “Everyone beneath his vine and fig trees at peace and unafraid.” Doesn’t that sound like the kind of community that we want for our citizens young and old? Let’s vote for what we want for ourselves and for our children, leaving ignorance, hatred, and violence out of the equation. Democrats believe in communities that work for all citizens; it’s time to level the playing field and bring the disenfranchised people of all races to a position of equity.
We grew up pledging our allegiance to the American flag and “liberty and justice for ALL.” Some have vote “R” because their family has for generations. What used to make sense no longer does: it’s time for longtime “R’s” to proudly embrace an “I” or even full “Democratic” label. President Eisenhower believed that America does not prosper unless ALL Americans prosper. We can follow that Republican’s stance and welcome our Democratic officials who begin their tenure this month as they shape our nation for the future.
Kate Simpson is secretary of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee.
