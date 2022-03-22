I beg of our Frederick County elected supervisors to take the time to understand the issues facing Frederick County Public Schools, the teachers, the students, the staff, and the facilities.
Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not the answer. The public school system should be the best it can be for the community who depend on it. Many of our schools are overcrowded, our teachers are overwhelmed, and our children are struggling. This is not a new problem because of the ongoing pandemic; this has been an issue for years.
Please provide FCPS with the funding that they need to properly house and educate our children and pay our amazing educators what they deserve. Your refusal to acknowledge the overcrowding problems is negligent. The longer you wait, the more expensive this will continue to get and the more strain it will put on our existing systems and educators.
You may not have been the board that approved the new housing communities in the county, but you are the board that must deal with the growth. Where do you intend to place the hundreds of new students who are projected to enter our school system during your term and the future? Please see that this is a problem that cannot continue to have mobile trailers thrown at. They are not secure. Lives are at risk!
Virginia ranks 12th nationally in terms of income, but the average salary for our public school educators ranks 32nd. First-year teachers in Frederick County barely make enough to afford to live in the area. This is ludicrous.
I am appalled to learn that only a handful of our elected supervisors have taken Dr. Sovine up on his offer to tour the schools with him to see firsthand the good and bad of what is happening within the walls. How can any of you make informed decisions about funding our schools when you refuse to see the effects your continued negligence and egos are having?
Dr. Sovine is an amazing administrator and Frederick County is lucky to have him. I fully support Frederick County Public Schools administration and the teachers and staff who are putting the safety and education of our children first and leaving their political agendas at the door.
Jill Karalis is a resident of Frederick County.
