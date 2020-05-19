As we watch the protests across the nation against anti-lock-down orders in states with Democratic governors, it is difficult to understand the depth of the selfish and self-destructive actions of the demonstrators — all for the ideology of Trumpism.
Before the pandemic, I asked Republicans why they supported Trump despite his lies and unethical behavior and the answers almost always were because their 401(k)s and the economy were doing well. Now that the economy is on the downturn, no reasonable person should be supporting Trump, especially in light of his tragic denial of the severity of the pandemic and mishandling of the government’s response.
The Trumpist protesters, therefore, not only have sold their souls over ideology but have endangered their lives and those of their loved ones, friends, contacts and health care workers. They may be pro-Trump but they are acting like “pro-death.” The protesters’ slavish devotion to Trump and their thuggish behavior is reminiscent of Mussolini’s “Blackshirts” who terrorized opponents.
What moral person would risk the lives of others for an ideology or a corrupt leader? Today’s protesters seem not to understand that Trump does not care for America or its people. Trump daily shows that he only cares about power, adoration and his financial well-being.
We can only hope that reason prevails in the United States and we can work our way out of the pandemic without further endangering lives and our increasingly fragile democracy.
(12) comments
The TDS is strong in this one.
It is just plain obvious that the Democrats are using this virus and shutdown to hurt the economy and damage Trump's re-election chances. The Democrats do not care how many get hurt in the process. Collateral damage to them. Whatever it takes to remove a duly elected President. Truly TDS.
This administration issued guidelines for reopening the country. Most states are not abiding by them, and Trump cheers them on. It sure seems that he has no idea how to run a government.
Exactly, Democrats have tried everything to remove Trump. I knew the economy would be their next target, I just didn't know how, I got my answer. They don't care about lives, they are pro abortion, they now blame Trump for this virus. We, the American people have to deal with the losses, while Pelosi shows off her $12,000 freezer, stocked with food. Like all of Hollywood, suffering away in their mansions, give me a break. They don't care, they just want total control of the country, they have proven they will go to any length, to accomplish that.
When a sitting President is accused of being compromised, acts like he's compromised, takes steps to avoid any investigative oversight, and fights to the death to keep his business dealings, tax returns and financials a secret, how does ALL of America not ask: What on earth is he hiding? The DNC/Leftist "scum" is asking for a country
Let's face it, Bernie Mac, the Democrats only care about themselves and power.
When a sitting President is accused of being compromised, acts like he's compromised, takes steps to avoid any investigative oversight, and fights to the death to keep his business dealings, tax returns and financials a secret, how does ALL of America not ask: What on earth is he hiding? The DNC/Leftist "scum" is asking for a country
Stop with the lies, Carole! The shutdown caused the economic downturn. To imply otherwise is just plain dishonest. I expect better from everyone including Democrats. Lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. 3% economic growth. The economy was doing great before the virus shutdown. To blame that on President Trump is flat out dishonest.
Yes. Please vote because Ms. King’s choice for a “moral“ leader could be far worse. Puppets should not be ushered into power: ever.
Don't look now, but there is a puppet that was ushered into power sitting in the Oval office.
Remember how awful Colin Kaepernick was to take a silent knee? Much better to have armed thugs storming government state houses so they can go to a bar.
The only solution is in November. Vote! Get others to vote! Vote Trump and his gang out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.