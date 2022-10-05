The Industrial Revolution, the U.S. constitutional republic, and capitalism collectively produced more wealth, prosperity, individual freedom and technological advances than any civilization in history. All three revolutions are now in the cross hairs of progressivism. The barbarians are at the gate.
Local prescient harbingers warned us. George White periodically posted Lamm’s 2005 “Eight Ways to Destroy America.” Venerable Donovan Quimby described the “Living Lie” of progressivism. None expressed the menace more passionately than the late Jim Holland. “The Socialist Idealogy is an oppressive cancer” … which “bankrupts everything it touches” ... and strives to “change America from a freedom based Society to a Government controlled society.”
Progressivism’s goal: Achieve a perfect man and state through a major cultural and societal transformation of the individual who must be re-educated to focus on community, not self. For a better future, the individual must be freed from the past. Old habits, beliefs and traditions must be altered through socializing education to conform to the collective.
Progressivism maintains that our American founders and constitutional republic were flawed from the beginning. The Declaration of Independence, sovereignty of individual, natural law and individual rights, the civil society based on virtue, the Constitution with its separation of powers, have no relevance to our time. Private property and capitalism must be erased. Equality of opportunity is replaced by equality of outcome. Equality of income is accomplished by redistribution of wealth without regard to productivity. Progressivism does not create wealth.
Progressivism has made remarkable progress in attaining its goals of world governance, redistribution of wealth and destruction of capitalism. It presently controls education at all levels, the press and media, the UN, and now the Democratic Party.
From the beginning of America’s founding there were opposition parties.
The present Democratic Party formed in 1828, the Republican Party in 1854. The pendulum of political power swung many times, but always within the limits of the constitutional republic. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the progressive party, which begins in socialism and ends in communism. The constitutional republic and progressivism cannot coexist. Once taken, the road to serfdom has no return ramp. The pendulum stops swinging, as reflected in “My Grandfather’s Clock":
“In watching its pendulum swing to and fro
Many hours he had spent as a boy
And in childhood and manhood, the
Clock seemed to know
And to share both his sorrow and his joy
….. but it stopped, short, never to go again
When the old man died."
Don’t let the Constitutional Republic die!
If you are unfamiliar with the Great Reset, WEF-World Economic Forum, responsible stakeholder capitalism, educate yourself. An unelected state controls the economy, a small number of “favored” woke corporations and the state control production. All other non-woke corporations are deemed “nonessential” and eliminated. Everyone else lives under socialism/communism, without rights, but everything is free!
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
