We are being silenced at an alarming rate. Big social media has chosen the side of big government, which is employing the far-left progressive movement. Their objective is control of the people by creating anarchy and then coming to the rescue with a much stronger, authoritarian, and intrusive government. There is no other explanation.
It saddens me to hear people say, “I don’t understand why they are doing this.” They either cannot or they refused to “connect the dots.” Truth and reality are right in front of all of us, yet few can see it.
One of the many problems is the compliant and complicit big media that is either ignoring the truth, twisting the truth, or even denying the truth. They are busy urinating on our "leg" and telling us that it is raining. And many of us believe them.
I believe that the indoctrination during kindergarten through graduate school has changed America in a bold and dramatic turn to Marxism. In fact, it has evolved to American Marxism. These indoctrinators are acting like the mob they are, and they know exactly what they’re doing. They believe their worldview is best and will hold control over the people for their own enrichment and gratification.
The progressive mob uses any means necessary to achieve their end game. The next time you hear something going on that “makes no sense,” consider the big picture and the mob’s worldview. You will then understand the future of this country and the growing massive number of misguided people in it.
Hate is one of the tools. Division by race is their objective. Deception is their truth. Marxism is their philosophy. Violence their rallying cry. “Rules for Radicals” is their battle plan. Emotion is their stealth weapon. Indoctrination of youth is their goal; silencing people is one of their tactics. Omission of inconvenient facts and history is their media’s method. Infiltration to control is their objective. Revision of history is their strategy. Marxism “done right,” and on a global scale, is their final solution.
To our nation’s detriment, these American Marxists are doing well, and they are succeeding beyond their wildest expectations. The progressive mob pushes and pushes until there is finally push-back; but understand that if we do not push back, we will lose...
Charles D. Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
(10) comments
The sudden “marxist” label appearing everywhere and all of the sudden cant be a coincidence. If i had to guess i’d wager that Tucker, Laura and Hannity must have made this their new favorite smear, because it’s getting a lot of reuse from the Coup Flux Clan of late.
"Silenced"? Your letter got printed, we can read it. The paper printed your letter, but it wasn't obligated to.Quit being a little white snowflake.
Thought his name looked familiar and he’s whining now to be off house arrest. Personally, I would be happier to see a criminal and traitor in a cell.
Maybe they are “winning” because the majority of Americans are on their side 🤷🏻♂️ You know freedom, that thing guaranteed by the constitution? It applies to everyone in this country, not just straight white Trump-Christians. The people you completing about are promoting freedom for all and standing up against the GOP and Trump who are trying to stifle freedom and take it away.
Thank you, Chris. I have no problem with real Republicans. I do have a problem with liars who threaten our democracy.
Yes, and for some reason, he doesn’t recognize himself as part of a “mob.”
[thumbup]
Charles the "American Marxist/Fascists" stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Where do you stand regarding the attempted coup by these traitors?
Jussie Smollett falsely claimed he was attacked by Trump followers. It turned out he paid two Nigerian brothers to dress up in white-face and "attack" him in the wee hours of the morning. Seems to me that the anti Trump folks are the ones who are the real racists. Wonder if Smollett's in jail yet?[innocent][rolleyes][whistling]
Mr. Markert, in all charity, I will say you’re full of it, misguided, and a gullible individual who falls for lies and conspiracies easily. That’s too bad as you sound like you could be an intelligent well informed person.
Thank you, God, that someone other than Trump’s simpering, sniveling, lying cowards are doing something.
