Were you aware that the planning commission is considering amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow owners of single-family homes in (LR) low-density or (MR) medium-density zones to seek special-use permits to convert garages, basements, attics or add on to residences or build a free-standing “accessory dwelling unit” in the back yard as an extra residence on the “single-family” lot?
These changes would impact single-family residential homeowners in neighborhoods all across the city. Despite written concerns presented to the commission on February 21, 2023, the commission has expressed no willingness to limit such ADUs to owner-occupied property only (no absentee landlords), no real concerns about potential parking issues, no interest in prohibiting short-term leasing of ADUs, no discussion about potential problems associated with increased density (especially in neighborhoods with smaller lot sizes or narrower streets) or quality of life issues that may be negatively impacted by converting single-family residential neighborhoods to multi-family neighborhoods across the city.
The planning commission meets again in city council chambers on Tuesday, March 21 at 3 p.m. to conduct a public hearing on this matter and to determine whether to recommend these changes to city council. Since last month, the commission has dropped the conditional-use permit and now proposes ADUs in LR and MR single family zones “by right,” eliminating any discretionary approval process except for building code requirements. Keep in mind that this proposal would allow up to four (4) unrelated adults to rent an ADU (which could be up to 50% of the floor area of the main residence or up to 1,200 sq. ft). Each of those adults might have an automobile to park. This proposal seems driven by the city’s strategic plan calling for “stimulating development of affordable housing.”
The commission has offered no evidence that ADUs will enhance affordability. Most of their discussion has been about the appearance of ADUs, and almost no discussion about how this significant change in zoning will affect the quality of life for homeowners in single-family neighborhoods. There has been no serious consideration of existing covenants and deed restrictions in many neighborhoods and the potential for conflicts with the proposed zoning amendments. There have been no apparent attempts to communicate with Winchester homeowners by the commission while they have been considering this change, no town halls, no focus groups, no written communications which could have been included in water bills, property tax bills, etc.
In short, the proposal to allow accessory dwelling units represents a dramatic change to single-family residential life which deserves far more scrutiny, research, discussion and commonsense guardrails than the planning commission has demonstrated so far. If you own a single-family residence, look to the house on your left and on your right — would an extra residence on each side with four more adults and their cars change your quality of life? I urge you to show up on March 21 and participate in this important discussion before this proposal becomes reality.
Glenn Burdick is a resident of Winchester.
