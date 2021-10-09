On Oct. 7, Star reporter Brian Brehm published a stellar article (“Age-restricted subdivision proposed for land next to MSV”). While the reporting reaffirms my love for local journalism, the subject matter furthers my frustration for this city’s direction.
I have been a resident of Winchester most of my life — specifically the first 18 years and the last five. After returning to the area for work, my girlfriend and I found that this was a gorgeous place to settle. Far enough from NoVA to escape the traffic, but close enough to enjoy the big cities. Sign me up.
Yet, after an exhaustive search, we found that this area is missing three facets of housing: young, affordable and apartment. We settled with a small, “luxury” apartment complex run by an out-of-area company. It will do for now, but the price and size have us leaving within three years.
What I learned: Winchester and Frederick County have a massive housing problem, and on multiple fronts.
Now, an out-of-area company wants to add yet another age-restricted, high-end development. According to Brehm’s article, Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, wants to build 74 houses that will begin at $500,000. As for age restriction? Elevate’s website mentions 55-plus. But similar neighborhoods already exist here, including Trilogy at Lake Frederick.
According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age in Winchester is 38. Notably, that’s well under 55. While those ages 60-plus comprise 28% of the adult population, 26% of the whole population is also in the “old-age dependency” ratio.
So, who is this new neighborhood for? Certainly not the millennial generation like myself who have been absolutely shortchanged financially. We cannot afford these places, even when allowed in. These older people already have roots and homes here, why would they move?
My girlfriend and I are considered standard middle class, according to a calculator using data from the Pew Research Center; but we feel we can’t even search for homes here because they’re either extremely cheap or highly overpriced at $400,000-plus.
I also think about the population experiencing homelessness that’s ever-growing. Wouldn’t affordable apartments be better than mansions? This plot is near a museum, a trail, a school, churches, convenience stores, medical offices, a funeral home, the Shihadeh Innovation Center, and a hospital — all walkable resources and work opportunities.
There are thousands of young adults and misplaced individuals who have called this place home, or better yet, want to call this place home, but feel they can’t even survive here.
Corey Tierney is a resident of Winchester.
