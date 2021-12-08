The proposed sale of 20 acres by the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation (GGBF) to a developer set on building 74 homes there makes no sense when you take a critical look at the negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods and on the city itself.
The 74 homes are part of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) request to be voted on by the mayor and City Council on December 14. That number of houses means more impervious surfaces and more drain off. The plan is to add that drainage to the existing storm water management system that is overtaxed and can't handle the load it already has. Does that make any sense?
Traffic flow along Jefferson, Seldon and Nester will increase significantly. The roundabout on Jefferson at Handley High school is already a choke hold during peak school hours. Does it make any sense to add to that? Does it make any sense to put our children, walkers and dog walkers on Seldon, Nester and Handley in danger because of the heavier volume of traffic and there being nowhere else to walk or play but in the street?
Does it make any sense for the GGBF to fly in the face of their own charter and sell off property that could be better used for the people who live in and visit the city?
To the developer who gains revenue from the sale of those 74 homes, and to the city that will gain the tax dollars, it might make sense in a perfect world. But it isn’t a perfect world, and the arguments against the sale and development of the 20 acres are very valid reasons to not let this proposal go through. I urge the mayor and City Council to weigh their decisions very carefully and think about what doesn’t make sense before casting their votes on December 14.
Edie Hessberg
Winchester
