The Christmas season is a wonderful time of year for celebrating with family and friends. The food is delicious, the decorations beautiful, and the parties and family gatherings full of excitement!
We join the American Animal Hospital Association in passing along the following tips to ensure a safe experience for pets, too. A little planning can avoid hazardous situations that could lead to illness, injury, or even death for our four-legged family members.
• Bones — Turkey or ham will leave appetizing bones, but these shouldn’t be shared with our pets. Small bones or bone chips can become lodged in the throat, stomach, or intestines and usually require surgical removal.
• Fat — Those wonderful mashed potatoes, gravies, and ham or poultry skins are too rich for pets and can cause severe tummy upset, diarrhea, or pancreatitis, which is often fatal.
• Sweets — Too much candy or cookies may lead to a tummy ache, but chocolate could be fatal for your cat or dog. And don’t leave wrapped goodies under the tree, where curious pets can find them by smell!
• Plants — Most berries, especially mistletoe, are fatal if ingested by pets. The poinsettia plant’s sap and leaves can cause extreme stomach upset and vomiting, and any member of the lily family will cause death if eaten by a pet. Check around the Christmas tree and other live decorations frequently for dropped needles; if ingested, these sharp needles can puncture a pet’s intestines.
• Christmas tree — Make sure your tree is well secured. If you have a tree-climbing cat or a large dog with wagging tail, anchor the tree to the wall using a strong cord or rope. Preservatives used in the tree water can also cause stomach/intestinal woes, so be sure the base/stand is inaccessible to pets. Avoid sugar, aspirin, or other additives to the water as well.
• Ornaments — Sharp or breakable ornaments should be kept out of reach. Tinsel and ribbon, if eaten, can cut through the intestines or ball up in the stomach causing a blockage and should be safeguarded at all costs!
• Electrical cords — Holiday lights mean more electrical cords for kittyies and pups to chew. Be sure to have these secured and hidden.
• Candles — Lighted candles left at kitty’s eye or tail level or within a puppy’s chewing zone can quickly become disastrous. Anchor all candles away from curious faces, feet, and tails and never leave a burning candle unattended!
• Stress and visitors — With folks coming and going, watch out for open doors and make sure pets have collars with ID tags in case of escape from house or yard. Provide a quiet place to which your pets can retreat when the festivities become overwhelming for them.
We wish you and your pets a safe and joyous holiday!
