I participated in the Women’s March in Winchester on Oct. 2. I spoke as a member and representative of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
If you don’t know, the NAACP is a nonprofit organization that has been working for over 100 years to promote social justice in the United States — including and specifically advocating for policies that address inequality in healthcare and the building of barriers that make services such as those related to reproductive rights inaccessible to people of color.
The threat and loss of Roe v. Wade would impact us all. But, those who would suffer the most are those in marginalized communities, namely women of color, and all those living in poverty who are less likely to have health insurance and access to affordable birth control.
Women of color and women of indigenous heritage already experience an unequal playing field when it comes to healthcare compared to their white counterparts. For example: COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the minority community. At the start of the public health emergency, many states attempted to use the pandemic as an excuse to further limit reproductive rights and care, again increasing burdens disproportionately for women of color.
The number of reproductive rights providers is decreasing, especially in rural areas, and the vast majority of people now live in a county without a known provider. Women of color, in particular, are more likely to lack economic resources, to be unemployed and/or uninsured, and to be insured by programs that restrict coverage of reproductive care.
I am a woman of means. I can easily access cities and reproductive resources wherever and whenever I want. In fact, I could assist my granddaughter or my niece with gaining access to reproductive rights providers – without fear of retribution from the government or a neighbor who has no business being involved in my or my family’s healthcare choices.
If Roe is overturned, the only people who will have abortions will be the people who have access to means. This means the poor women and women of color will be the people who’ll experience the harms that we dread with illegal abortion.
I’m demanding our legislators, and especially the Supreme Court, uphold policies that provide equitable healthcare access for all women that is granted through the Constitution of the United States.
Write your political leaders and speak out against this outrageous judicial attack on reproductive rights and freedom — beginning with support to the passage of two very important pieces of legislation to safeguard reproductive rights and access nationwide. The Women’s Health Protection Act (HR 3755/S 1975) would put an end to, and declare illegal restrictive laws like those put in place in Texas. The Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance (EACH) (HR 2234/S 1021) requires federal healthcare programs to provide cover for abortion services and more.
Anne Imrie is a resident of Lake Frederick.
