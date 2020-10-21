DAVID STEGMAIER
For several months, the leftist insurrection that has been taking place across our nation has either been condoned or encouraged by every Democrat leader in our nation. Their initiative to defund the police has resulted in a significant spike in violence against innocent Americans. Their “cancel culture” movement has resulted in the destruction of historical monuments, government buildings, places of worship, small businesses and even libraries. These revolutionary acts are an indication that we are engaged in a monumental struggle for the future of our country and our valley.
The Democrat agenda was on full display at the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond this year. Among the irresponsible bills signed into law by Governor Northam were ones: weakening our election laws by taking away the requirements for a photo ID to vote and for witnesses to sign absentee ballot applications; authorizing local governments to establish collective bargaining agreements with their employees; giving local governments the authority to remove and/or destroy historic monuments; relaxing restrictions on abortions in Virginia and reducing the Commonwealth’s medical standards for abortion clinics; restricting our 2nd Amendment rights by establishing “red flag” laws and arbitrarily limiting the purchase of firearms to one a month; and studying the legalization of highly potent marijuana for recreational purposes, which Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has promised to introduce in the next legislative session.
If I am elected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors from the Shawnee Magisterial District, I will use my experience and passion to:
1). Uphold our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves;
2). Keep our taxes low while making sure that there is proper funding for our schools, our law enforcement officers and our fire & rescue personnel;
3). Protect our civil war battlefield sites, statues and museums from Democrat efforts to “cancel” American history and culture;
4). Protect our teenagers by waging a battle against Democrat initiatives to legalize the recreational use of dangerously potent marijuana;
5). Oppose collective bargaining for county public employees;
6). Explore financial incentives for expanded apprenticeship opportunities for those students who would do better learning on the job than in the classroom;
7). Fight the federal housing rule established by the Obama-Biden administration, that would give the federal government powers over zoning in communities such as Frederick County; and
8). Strengthen emergency preparedness that will include school resource officers at each of our schools.
I would be proud to serve along with other Republicans on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, whose common sense conservatism has made Frederick County one of the fastest growing, most attractive counties in all of Virginia. And, if you live in the Shawnee Magisterial District, I would very much appreciate your vote in this critically important election.
(12) comments
Is john brown a whacko or what! Geez, what an idiot.[thumbdown]
With 225,000 Americans dead and counting from Covid, this politrician"s top three priorities are 1.guns for everyone 2.lower taxes to starve the schools, police and others essential workers and
3). Protect our civil war battlefield sites, statues and museums from Democrat efforts to “cancel” American history and culture;
Surely the good people of Frederick County are beyond glamorizing treason with the ultimate goal of keeping human beings in bondage (slavery). smh
Is worshiping slaveholders anyone's top three priority in 2020?
Unlike the commenters on this article who are so very far left or so very far right that they could not meet in the middle of anything, Dave Stegmaier is a bipartisan person who knows how to work together to get things done. I have known Dave for many years and have found him to be a person of integrity, knowledge and compassion. Dave has been involved with many groups in our community that provide support to many of those whom our government often overlooks. Unlike many on this page that like to hurl insults against persons that they do not even know, I can vouch for Dave and let the residents of the Shawnee District know that he will have their best interests in mind and is willing to listen to those whom he will serve. Dave Stegmaier is good for Shawnee District and good for Frederick County!!
yeah his list shows some real "bipartinsonship" ../s
you do not get more right wing ignorant than this guy
Vote Blue! to save your children and country
Vote Blue! ...down the ballot and reduce the hate and racism in our country
restore decency, sanity and science to this nation
Vote Blue! your life depends on it 223,000 dead and counting
Oh terrific, he actually made it easy to see in a list of why not to vote for him. Now back to my coffee....
Promoting the values that the country was founded upon is now considered "radical right wing"? Only one party has embraced "extremism". When there is verifiable, viewable evidence every single day of how destructive the Left has become and all they do is stand and point fingers at those who aren't engaged in the destruction... well, if you don't get it by now, you ain't never gonna...
Now, cue the hive mind Leftists calling free thinkers "cultists"... [rolleyes]
"Commonsense conservatism"? Where has that been? Asking for a country
what does conservative mean anymore other than hatred and science deniers
Oh there were the compassionate conservatives too, remember. This president is a "crybaby conservative" But once there were some patriotic conservatives, you see them with some local column authors, and people like the Lincoln Project, former administration officials. And while they don't care about democratic priorities either, they at least know how to put country before party. The new crybaby conservatives put nothing over themselves. Trump and his people are neither republican nor conservative....see the deficit they ran up. A cult of end days rapture folks. Praise be!
hard to improve on that description of the modern day tRump republiclan
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.