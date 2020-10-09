DOUGLAS R. VEACH
As the father of Les Veach, your council member representing Ward One running for reelection, I thought you might like to learn something about his earlier life. We lived in a small, rural community, Petersburg, West Virginia, which is mostly a farming area.
At a very young age, perhaps seven, Les was sitting across the table from me while I was drawing up plans to build our family home. He would duplicate every line I made. To this day, I am not sure which plans we used to build the house. I’ll just guess we used both of them. Perhaps that is where his desire to become an engineer originated.
Les graduated from Petersburg High School, excelling both scholastically and athletically. After graduating, he decided he wanted to study engineering and chose to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though he had never been away from home for any duration nor in a large city to live, taking the initiative, he contacted Carnegie and had been accepted. He left home alone for Pittsburgh to obtain his engineering degrees while working to help pay for his education. Once he sets a goal or starts a project, he does whatever is needed to see it to a successful conclusion. He has always applied the rule “Where there is a will, there is a way.” Applying this rule and using common sense, he incessantly accomplishes his goals. This certainly is a desirable characteristic for a council member, one he has used during the time he has sat on the council.
Les and his family have lived in the Winchester area for a long time with his wife Sabra born there. She and all their children are JHHS graduates. In addition to his 12 years of invaluable experience on the City Council, Les has been quite active in church, education, and community affairs, and has developed a successful insurance business. If you want to continue to have a “Git ‘Er Done” council member, I would recommend you consider voting to reelect Les Veach.
His stepmother and I are extremely proud of Les for his accomplishments, his dedication to his family, to church, and to the Winchester community. We are very proud of and thankful for his endorsements by the local firefighters and support from the Winchester City Sheriff, Les Taylor, and the many citizens of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.