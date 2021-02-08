DOUG STROSNIDER
“Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”
— Kobe Bryant
Over the past year, COVID-19, has been a precarious barrier to John Handley High and other schools’ goals in education and sports.
With dedicated teachers, administration, parents, student/athletes, coaches, VHSL and those in the political area, sports and education continued (albeit on hybrid models and abbreviated sports schedules).
Accolades to the auspicious completion of Handley’s boys’ and girls; basketball programs in 2020-21, and the young men of the hardwoods district championship and upcoming regional competition.
Representing many Handley partisan fans, this writer wishes godspeed to the boys’ basketball team in its quest of a regional and attainable state championship. Although the Handley faithful are not there physically, we will be vociferous in heart, body and soul.
To these young men and coaches... continue to be the epitome of character, unrelenting determination, teamwork and sportsmanship. You are the embodiment of Judge John Handley and the foundation/roots of the proud edifice on the hill. Always remember “when the going get tough, the tough get going.”
For the remainder of the school year, best wishes to all girls’ and boys’ sports and success in academics,” and the perseverance of the football team that will be playing in cold, inclement conditions.
Today’s youth is learning a hard lesson that life is not always easy, but in the classroom, jobs and sports arena let us heed Cathy Truett’s poignant words:
“It is when we stop doing our best work that our enthusiasm for the job wanes.”
We must motivate ourselves to do our very best, and by our example lead others to do their best as well.
Granted former NBA great Larry Byrd was extremely talented, he had other attributes too as he exuded his grit, heart and dedication on and off the court. In any future endeavor we heed his words, “Push yourself again and again. Don’t give an inch until the final buzzer sounds.”
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
