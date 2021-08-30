The Winchester Star is known for favoring letters from right-wing crazies, but today's letters are beyond the pale.
Just WOW, Valerie Cox. The situation we are in right now with Afghanistan is due to 20 years of bad decisions, cover ups by American military leaders about the actual state of the Afghan army and its ability to fight, and maybe even some willful ignorance on the part of all Americans. We put our trust in four presidents to tell us the truth about the situation there (Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden), including two Republican presidents — one of whom got us into the war. I am proud of our military's efforts there, but two more decades would not have affected the outcome.
Joe Biden has expressed for years his desire to bring our troops home from Afghanistan. He has stood by his decision, taken responsibility and shown compassion and humility for events that have saddened us all. I cannot remember a single time when the past Administration accepted responsibility for any of its decisions.
The current pullout was negotiated with the Taliban with no strings attached by the Trump administration, which we can be reasonably sure would have bungled the pullout as badly as it handled the federal response to the pandemic. Don't forget...400,000 Americans were dead when Trump left office because of the past administration's lies about the pandemic, the safety of the vaccine, the benefit of masks, and our responsibility to protect our neighbors (not our "right" to infect them). In fact, Trump and his cronies are still lying today about the election, the pandemic and the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2020.
And Publius Barca...is that a pseudonym? The Winchester Star should not print letters with fake names. You're suggesting in veiled wording that Donald Trump will save this country, or an autocrat like him? Ask people in Belarus, Hungary, Russia, China and other countries with despotic governments how having a "sole leader, who has the power, charisma and virtue" is working for them. Donald Trump had his chance at leading this country, he proved his incompetence and corruptness, he divided rather than united this country, he lost an election and didn't have the integrity to admit defeat. He and anyone in his image is best left on the dustbin of American history.
As for the other two right-wing letters, let me just remind readers that the Republican-dominated House and Senate gave huge tax breaks to millionaires and corporations when Donald Trump was president, thereby adding at least a trillion dollars to the federal deficit. And for what? Buybacks of company stock? When it comes to actually investing in people, in infrastructure, in climate change mitigation efforts, in child tax credits, and in so many forward-looking projects that will make our country stronger, healthier, better educated and safer, suddenly Republicans say we can't afford it.
I am proud of my "blue" vote in November, 2020, and I look forward to voting for progressive policies again in this November's election. I urge those who want to invest in this country — not destroy it with lies and misinformation — to vote for Terry McAuliffe, Del. Wendy Gooditis, Deetzie Bayliss, Paul Siker, Richard Bell and Richard Kennedy.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester
