DAVID STEGMAIER
The election this November and the Republican Canvass in the Shawnee District that will precede it will be a referendum on the priorities and accomplishments of Frederick County’s government.
Because of the pandemic, this year has been like no other in our nation’s history, and while some other local governments closed their offices and discontinued services, all of Frederick County government stayed open and the employees made whatever adjustments they needed to in order to continue providing its many excellent services to the people of the county.
These services include those of the Regional Jail, the Social Services Department, Public Works, the Handley Regional Library, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue, Transportation, Parks and Recreation, the Frederick County Courts, the County Treasurer, the Office of Elections and the Commissioner of the Revenue. And based on my recent experiences in the six public schools in the Shawnee District, our school principals, classroom teachers and school support staff also deserve to be recognized for having responded with courage and dignity to the many unexpected needs of students and the mandates that have come from the governor’s office.
During my four months as a Supervisor, I have personally observed this excellence many times. For instance, once when I called to share a complaint from Shawnee District residents about the build up of litter on the side of Sulphur Springs Road, an ad hoc team of employees from the Public Works Department, taking the place of volunteers from the Adult Detention Center, wasted no time in getting the area cleaned up. And when the employees and volunteers at the Office of Elections were getting overwhelmed by last November’s election, employees from the Department of Parks and Recreation stepped in and offered help for as long as they were needed.
Due to the financial uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Supervisors pulled back plans to appropriate funds for a salary increase for county employees in 2020. As a result, the majority of the Board deemed that, after the extraordinary way that county employees responded this year, providing a modest pay raise was the appropriate thing to do.
I am disappointed by the hypocrisy of my opponent, Mr. Ludwig, for wanting an excellent government like Frederick County’s without suggesting how to pay for it. This hypocrisy extends to his criticism that I am not “transparent” enough while, at the same time, he refuses to admit that his own ally, Supervisor Dunn, proposed the 2% meals tax increase and that another ally, Supervisor McCarthy, proposed tax increases generated by a reassessment of our property values.
If we want to preserve our excellent county government, we need to maintain the leadership of an honest, transparent team of conservatives: Chairman DeHaven, Vice Chairman Wells, Finance Committee Chairwoman McCann-Slaughter and myself. And if you live in the Shawnee District, I would appreciate your support in the Republican Canvass that will take place on Saturday, May 15th, at the Millwood Banquet Hall.
David Stegmaier represents the Shawnee District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
As a progressive, my takeaway of Stegmaier’s letter is, republicans can’t get along with each other. It seems to me that the moderate republicans are not conservative enough for the alt-right and the alt-right pouts about it publicly. His letter lets us know who’s on each side. We all just experience this dysfunctional environment in Washington over the last four years, nothing got done, and as a result of their internal divide, democrats took the majority. We can expect the same here in Frederick County. It’s what needs to happen.
