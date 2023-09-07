Puppy Mills in Frederick County?
At the last Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 9th, item 12.A on the agenda was a request for a conditional-use permit (CUP) for a dog breeding facility in Middletown in the Opequon District.
The applicant, Candace Lundin, had a representative give information about the property involved and then spoke herself describing the dogs she would be breeding and the conditions in which they would be kept, how many she proposed to breed, and how they would be sold. There were, in my opinion, enough red flags thrown up for anyone familiar with animal welfare and puppy mills to be alarmed.
After her presentation, one attendee spoke and pointed out some of the red flags and what they meant to the animals would be held at this facility.
I was relieved when the vote was taken and the request was denied by a 5-2 vote. Only Supervisors Blaine Dunn and Heather Lockridge voted to approve the application and Mr. Dunn obviously had some reservations.
After the meeting, the applicant was seen approaching Supervisor Josh Ludwig and engaging him in conversation.
Now I see that the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 13 has an agenda item 13.A that reads: "Supervisor Ludwig Requests a Discussion: Proposed Rescinding of Denial and Consideration of Conditional Use Permit ... for Candice Lundin DVM & Frank Zureick ... for a Dog Kennel and Breeding Facility."
He wants to take another vote! I have to ask, why? If the supervisor wasn't sure he understood what he was voting on the first time, why didn't he ask more questions or recuse himself? What was said (or offered) during his private conversation with the applicant? This facility isn't even in his district, and traditionally supervisors don't override an opinion after a vote has been taken.
This is not the first dog breeding facility in Middletown, and I see that yet another breeding facility in Stonewall District is on the Sept. 6 agenda for the Planning Commission. We seem to be attracting these dog sellers, maybe because we have no good plan in place for regulating or monitoring them and to help abused animals if we are dealing with a bad breeder.
The supervisors did the right thing in denying the application at the August meeting and I will be interested to see how many votes change because of Supervisor Ludwig's proposal and/or influence on his colleagues.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.