Several years ago I wrote an Open Forum expressing the opinion that the Democrats’ emphasis on programs to halt and reverse climate change represented pure hubris; that climate change is probably inevitable, and that the emphasis should be on adaptation, not schemes that would result in nothing more than the establishment of a new and damaging regime of taxation. If you’re interested in seeing the original article, which Adrian O’Connor quoted in his editorial the same day my Open Forum was published, you can find it at https://www.winchesterstar.com/opinions/open-forum-pure-hubris/article_1337f32c-f64d-5eef-b643-5a6f4b64245a.html.
Now comes the outcry from the Left that Trump’s apparent disdain for climate change has resulted in the ruinous wildfires several western states are grappling with. What better example that the Democrats’ focus has been misdirected do we need? During the decades of Democratic futile clamoring for world-wide change necessary to reverse what may well be a natural shift in climatic conditions, albeit possibly exacerbated by human activity, the nation and the world could have been focusing on ways of ameliorating the effects.
President Trump has called for improvements in forest management as a strategy for reducing the frequency and severity of wildfires, to a cacophony of derisive comments from the Left. Too bad Trump wasn’t president in the '90s; he might have initiated just the right mindset that could have made a difference today. Doubtless his successor, if that’s the way the election turns out, will ignore that advice in favor of the pure hubris that mankind can reverse the combined force of nature and human activity.
Hurricane season is already threatening to be epic this year. Do we actually believe that we can change the atmosphere enough to tame the conditions that cause the storms? Or can we more plausibly find and fund ways of dealing with them. We’ve lost a lot of time through Democratic neglect of that option, but it’s not too late to start. Unless, of course, we put a Democrat in the White House and cede control of both houses of Congress to the Left. Then we’ll either find new and innovative ways to drastically increase taxes, or continue to suffer the increasingly severe effects of climate change. In reality, if the Democrats are successful this November, we’ll experience both.
Mr. Sherry raises great points! The Left? Ignoring great points (and SCIENCE!!!) that doesn't agree with the narrative since the 90's... [rolleyes]
Sherry is disturbingly circumspect about how far he thinks citizens should go to 'adapt' to climate change. Is it fair to assume that, once again, citizens at the poor end of our wealth spectrum will be left to bear the brunt of these catastrophic changes? In view of the increasing disasters we see now, what will our world be like if atmospheric CO2 levels continue to increase? What levels are acceptable-- 550 PPM? 900 PPM?
In his book Six Degrees, author Mark Lynas gives a sobering description of life on a planet stricken with climate change: "It is the sheer temperature rise that begins to dominate everything else in the four-degree world. Heat waves of undreamt-of-ferocity will scorch the Earth's surface as the climate becomes hotter than anything humans have experienced before throughout their whole evolutionary history. . . Even where cultivable soils remain, heavy cloudbursts accelerate erosion, converting once fertile fields into gullied badlands, just like the Texas plains. With world food supplies crashing, humanity's grip on its future will become ever more tentative."
The northern permafrost already represents an enormous positive feedback loop: "The more frozen land that degrades into stagnant mires, the more methane will be released . . . Not everyone agrees that this permafrost time bomb is likely to go off anytime soon . . . but because the amounts of carbon in question are so enormous-- perhaps 900 billion tonnes in total-- even small changes could have colossal impact.
. . . if we reach three degrees, that . . . could lead inexorably to four degrees, which in turn could lead inexorably to five . . . at five degrees an even greater source of methane may come into play, this time from the oceans (as methane hydrates) . . . Once again humanity could be powerless to intervene as runaway global warming continues to push the world into an extreme-- and increasingly apocalyptic--greenhouse state."
Sherry wants to turn a cold shoulder to the only chance his own offspring will have to avoid a climate catastrophe. We need to act now before a runaway climate is indeed beyond our ability to temper its rage.
Wondering what the cost to "adapt" would be. Just a layperson's guess that extreme weather will cause heating and cooling bills to skyrocket. That air out west doesn't look so great either, so maybe hi tech, expensive masks? How exactly should we "adapt"? Asking for a friend.
Yes- as James has stated, nothing to see here in all this climate/global warming brouhaha. It’s all a Democratic hoax (regardless of what THE GLOBAL SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY says, this is a problem made up entirely by Democrats. And if you’ll just trust DJTrump and both houses of Congress to the Republicans- who would never, ever lie to you, then this silly climate fuss will be all better. And if you need any more proof i can link you to an old comment i made about this some time ago- saying the exact same thing. So there. Proven and fixed. Now that global warming is fixed, what’s next?
What's next? Why, the Covid hoax! We must fix those high numbers by taking all "blue" states out of the mix. There, fixed that too....
