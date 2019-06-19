In his Open Forum regarding the Frederick County Public Schools budget published on June 13, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn again proves himself to be little more than a purveyor of disinformation.
Mr. Dunn essentially accuses Schools Superintendent David Sovine of sending letters to school staff and parents that included inaccurate information and falsely accused the Board of Supervisors of cutting the school budget. A review of both letters finds Dunn’s assertions to be far from the truth.
In each letter, Dr. Sovine correctly stated that the Fiscal Year 2020 budget adopted by the Board of Supervisors provided the school division with less funding than requested in the superintendent’s proposed budget. As a result, the School Board had to make cuts to the superintendent’s proposal before adopting its FY20 budget.
Somehow, Mr. Dunn seems to have misinterpreted those statements. Not only does Dr. Sovine provide an accurate accounting of the facts surrounding the school budget in the letters referenced by Mr. Dunn, he also expresses gratitude to the Board of Supervisors for providing additional funding to enable the Sheriff’s Office to assign a school resource officer to each of the county’s schools. Dr. Sovine also praises the Supervisors for providing one-time funds to address some of the school division’s most critical capital needs.
In his Open Forum, Mr. Dunn detailed how the school budget has grown over the past several years and how the Board of Supervisors has increased funding to support the schools over time. What he conveniently failed to mention was that student enrollment since 2014 has grown by nearly 500 students which has led to an increase in state revenue for the school division plus the local required revenue match which is calculated on a per student basis per the state Standards of Quality.
Mr. Dunn also couldn’t help but continue his attack on teachers and paying them competitive wages by using a convoluted analysis in which he looks at teacher salaries as a percentage of household income in Frederick and Loudoun Counties. While such analysis doesn’t make much sense to me, I know Frederick County government employees are receiving an average 4 percent pay increase in the upcoming fiscal year compared to county school employees receiving an average 3.1 percent salary increase.
While Frederick County’s teacher salaries compare favorably with adjacent, smaller localities, we continue to lose high-quality educators to Loudoun County where the average teacher will see a 6.9 percent salary increase in FY20. While it’s unrealistic to think Frederick County will match Loudoun’s teacher salaries, we must be mindful of them and compete to keep our best teachers. Currently, we are only falling further behind.
Certainly, Mr. Dunn is entitled to his opinions and perspective, but one would hope an elected official would be more committed to sharing all of the facts, not spreading misinformation. You don’t have to be an Einstein to know that Mr. Dunn historically has failed in that regard.
(4) comments
The information I gave was accurate. The data was from the Frederick County School Board documents and Loudoun County school salaries. Budgets have increased and student population has increased. Constituents asked me why the Board of Supervisors had cut the school budget. That was their perception. Thus my letter to the school administration was to share additional information. The policy questions facing the Board of Supervisors is how much money should be allocated to schools and what is the corresponding cost. If you believe that the total proposed budget should have been funded, then those supporting that budget need to inform the public of the total tax increase that is necessary to pay for that cost. We also have a significant CIP that also needs to be addressed in the next few years. A year ago, you also disputed comments I wrote and said that was misinformation as well. I contacted you and offered to discuss our policy differences and see if we could find common ground to help educate students. Unfortunately, you did not respond. I still will be glad to have a policy discussion on what is wanted, what is needed, the corresponding costs, the ability to pay, and related issues if you want. As a former elected official, I would think you would welcome a civil policy discussion. Please let me know when you would like to meet to discuss this in more depth.
I strongly suspect some of these people complaining the most are making bucks on the side with sweetheart deals with those providing services to the School System. As has been pointed out we do not really have competitive bidding in the FC School system and no one on the school board really knows how to run an honest competitive bidding system. They are just teachers, not really businessmen. They fiddle with the budget, take raises for the teachers and spend them on more assistants rather than on the teacher’s raises the BoS authorized. They build empires for their own personal privilege and complain that the wages of Frederick don't match the wages of Loudoun. Well neither does the cost of living in Frederick match the cost of living in Loudoun and points east. You see teachers taking jobs in Loudoun, but they won't move there to be closer to work. We need a complete turnover of the School Board with experienced professional people who know how to run an honest business of that size. Mr. Sovine recently broke the law by using school resources to send out emails to the School Board employees and parents for his own political purposes. A professional would know better. Let’s change the entire school board and get some decent management in place. The teachers would get pay raises authorized by the Board of Supervisors, Busses authorized would be bought instead of having the money repurposed, and, instead of hiring more “assistants”, the kids would be better taught. We might even see a responsible line item budget like Clarke, Loudoun, Warren and Shenandoah Counties have. Instead we have an “anything goes” budget. The true mafia is the School Board which spends most of the County’s monies on whatever they want and answers to no one.
Well Mr. Wolk, the Board of Supervisors gave you the money that was requested by the School Board. You requested so much for new buses and teacher raises and that was in the money given so the question is why did the teachers only get so much of a raise and not all the buses were purchased? This is up to you to allocate the money. If people don't mind their taxes continue to increase because of wasteful spending then I suggest you make a list of those people and let everyone else alone. Mr. Dunn has taken the figures from the School Board records. Enough is enough. People need to educate themselves on exactly what is going on before criticizing someone.
Dunn believes we are still living in the 1970s when he was a teacher. We have got to get him of the BOS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.