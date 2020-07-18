JOE BEAUDOIN
Dear City Council,
In reading The Winchester Star [Thursday], I noticed that City Council would revisit the proposed renaming of Jubal Early Drive at their next Council meeting on July 28th. I would like to offer my comments to any action that you might take at the July 28th meeting.
It appears that the Council received 1,785 messages (votes) from Winchester residents (which equates to 6.5% of the approximately 27,349 residents in Winchester).
• That of the 6,189 messages (votes) received, 4,404 messages (votes) were from non-residents (approximately 71%).
• That there are approximately 80 businesses that would be affected by renaming Jubal Early Drive (no residential buildings would be affected).
• That the cost to change the name for the businesses affected would (likely) be borne by the businesses.
• That due to the coronavirus, many businesses have been adversely affected (some may close their doors for good because of the loss of revenue).
• That Jubal Early Drive was initially named in 1991 (approximately three decades ago with no known concerns or complaints until a few months ago).
• That any change to Jubal Early Drive will probably take 2-4 months.
In order to ‘hear’ from the majority of the citizens of Winchester (instead of only approximately 7%) and since the timing of this recommended change could adversely affect businesses that are already (adversely) affected by COVID-19, I would recommend the following:
Delay all actions on renaming Jubal Early Drive until the beginning of 2021 or after the coronavirus has been contained (whichever is later) and, since the voters will be voting in November, include a question on the ballot asking the voters if they want to change the name of Jubal Early Drive or if they prefer leaving it status quo? (at least this way, you will hear from a greater majority of Winchester residents)
Thank you for any consideration that you might give to my suggestions.
Joe Beaudoin is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
An excellent suggestion, Mr. Beaudoin.
Makes perfect sense, Mr. Beaudoin. Thank you
