CHRISTOPHER M. SOSNOSKI SR.
Now that Vladimir Putin is doing what Donald Trump’s unsolicited words of adoration have undoubtedly helped enable him to do, I am very interested to hear from The Star’s esteemed far-right brethren. How do they feel about individuals like Trump and some of his unofficial speechwriters like Tucker “bootlicker” Carlson literally endorsing the current aggression Putin is waging on Ukraine?
Just curious. I just want to see if they are able to man up and stand up to this cancer to democracy otherwise known as Donald J. Trump.
Now it is all too clear as to why Putin interfered with the main tenet of our democracy — our presidential election. It is all too clear as to who he wanted to win, and most importantly, why. Russian misinformation, with the help of liar in chief Trump, has made its way to mainstream American society.
It is no coincidence, rather the culmination of meticulous planning by KGB Putin. The insurrection on Jan. 6 was the icing on Putin’s cake, baked and delivered by Trump and all his moronic sheep. And the madness continues.
What needs to happen to cure these imbecilic pathetically misinformed people of this Trumpian epidemic?
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Trump is not the brightest spoon in the drawer. In fact, it must follow to say that he too is tragically misinformed. I guess this is what happens when you pay others to take your exams when your dad places you in an institution of higher learning. It didn’t take long for that silver spoon in his mouth to tarnish.
There is no way that the previous administration could have, or more importantly, would have rallied NATO to unilaterally impose meaningful sanctions on the Putin regime given the extreme rhetoric that emanated from Trump himself. You have to believe that over time, with more targeted sanctions focused on an economy smaller than that of Texas or California, it will take a substantial toll on Putin’s Russia.
The entire global community will bear the cost of this aggression and its blind support by the far right. Let us all be Americans and move past this nonsense.
It is extremely commendable what Poland is doing to support the refugees fleeing the wrath of Vladimir Putin. As a Polish American, I am very proud of the nation from where my paternal grandparents came here at the turn of the 19th century. It gives context to the disgraceful blatant and tacit support emanating from the far-right right here by our own neighbors and acquaintances. It is emblematic of what our own country can become if we don’t reject once again Donald J. Trump and his wethers.
Christopher M. Sosnoski Sr. is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
Come Nov. we'll see if the US will ally itself with dictator Putin per CPAC.
If Putin thought that Trump adored him, it would indicate that Trump would be a push over for him to accomplish anything he wanted. Also if Putin thought that NATO would not rally around Trump as you say, why did he wait until Biden got in to be so aggressive?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.