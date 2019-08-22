As the dust begins to settle on the latest round of mass shootings, I’m left wondering, “What is it going to take to get some sensible gun-safety regulations enacted?”
Virginia had an opportunity last month in a special legislative session called in the wake of the Virginia Beach carnage. But Republican representatives voted to adjourn the session in just 90 minutes. Among those who shut it down were Sen. Jill Vogel, and Dels. Chris Collins and Dave LaRock. They wouldn’t allow even a simple discussion on gun violence prevention.
What will it take?
What if it were our local Walmart instead of the one in El Paso?
What if it were Old Town Winchester instead of the entertainment district in Dayton?
What if it were the Apple Blossom Festival instead of the Gilroy Garlic Festival?
What if it were Handley High School instead of Parkland?
What if it were Orchard View Elementary instead of Sandy Hook?
If our children had been mowed down with a military-style assault weapon, would our Republican representatives still be turning a blind eye?
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue; it’s a public safety issue. It’s a life-and-death issue for innocent victims who could be any one of us or the people we love.
No civilian needs to walk around with a military-grade weapon. In Dayton, where the police responded immediately and neutralized the shooter within 30 seconds, he was still able to massacre nine people and injure more than two dozen others because he carried an AR-style weapon with a magazine capable of holding 100 rounds.
How many deaths will it take?
I’m tired of trying to persuade our Republican representatives to consider even minimal gun safety measures. I just want to vote them out of office.
November is coming. There are three new candidates who support gun reform: Ronnie Ross, Irina Khanin, and Mavis Taintor. I know who I’m voting for. I urge others to put public safety over partisan politics. Elect representatives who are at least willing to start the conversation.
